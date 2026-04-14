Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore sentenced to 18 months of probation

Former Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore was sentenced Tuesday in the post-firing saga that saw him break into the home of a former staffer after being fired for an inappropriate relationship.

Judge J. Cedric Simpson of the 14A-1 District Court in Ann Arbor sentenced Moore – who was charged with third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering or entering without breaking – to 18 months of probation, avoiding jail time as punishment for the saga. He is not allowed to use alcohol or recreational marijuana, nor possess and weapons.

Moore will also need to continue mental health treatment, and is not allowed to have any contact – direct or indirect – with Paige Shiver, the staffer at the center of the inappropriate relationship. If he follows the terms of his probation, he will not serve any jail time. Moore will also pay court fines that total more than $1,000.

The disgraced former Michigan coach agreed to a deal on March 6 that saw him plead no contest to two new misdemeanor charges in exchange for a previous felony count and two separate misdemeanors being dropped.

Moore, who was fired on Dec. 10, 2025, after U-M was provided evidence of an inappropriate relationship with a staffer, agreed to plead no contest to malicious use of a telecommunications device and one count of trespass. The felony count of third-degree home invasion was dismissed as part of the deal.

After his firing, Moore drove to the staffer’s apartment and entered the home with the victim, telling police he grabbed a butter knife and threatened to harm himself. Earlier in the day, she had disclosed the relationship to the school that led to his firing.

A no-contest plea means that a defendant accepts the conviction but does not plead or admit guilt in the matter, something that Moore’s camp acknowledged is based on civil liability and the possibility of a civil lawsuit in the future.

Moore went 16-8 in two seasons as Michigan’s head coach. He had been with the program since 2018, where he started coaching the tight ends before being elevated to co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2021-22. He served as offensive coordinator for the team’s 15-0 season and national championship in 2023, and acted as the team’s head coach for four games while Jim Harbaugh served suspensions for recruiting violations and the program’s sign-stealing scandal, respectively.