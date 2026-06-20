Five-star specialist Ryan Jung kicks off Michigan 2028 class

Michigan landed a five-star kicker commit Saturday evening. Ryan Jung, a class of 2028 recruit from Milton (Ga.) High, picked up a full scholarship offer from the Wolverines earlier this week at camp and quickly took the opportunity to join the program.

Kohl’s Kicking tabs him as the No. 1 kicker in the country. He checks in at 6-2, 195 pounds. Jung took two trips to Ann Arbor this year, first for spring practice before returning in the summer for a camp.

The rising junior impressed special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs to the point that the staff offered him a full scholarship that day. Here’s Kohl’s scouting report on the newest Michigan commit.

“Jung had an impressive performance at the 2026 Kohl’s Underclassman Challenge. He impressed with his leg strength and his command of his ball striking. He scored 18 points in the field goal charting and was the finalist in the field goal competitions. He scored 108.95 in the kickoff charting as well. At the 2025 Kohl’s Eastern Winter Showcase in Pittsburgh, Ryan Jung displayed impressive power and consistency that set him apart.

He won the kickoff competition for underclassmen, earned a perfect 15 points on field goal charting, and added 106.2 points on kickoffs with a top kickoff of 68 yards and a hang time of 3.9 seconds. Jung demonstrated impressive leg strength and ball contact at the 2025 Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp, scoring 27 points in field goal charting and achieving the top kickoff score for the 2028 class with another standout 68-yard kick.”

During his sophomore season, Jung connected on 4 of 5 field goals with a long of 46. He also made 50 of 62 extra points and booted 36 touchbacks on 66 kick offs last fall.

Jung is the first commit of the 2028 class. Michigan was his only known offer at this point. He previously played for IMG Academy before transferring to Milton, a prep powerhouse in Georgia.