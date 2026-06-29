Former UCLA LB signee Weston Port commits to Michigan

Weston Port committed to Michigan Monday afternoon after an offer from the Wolverines quickly sparked mutual interest and a quick decision from the former UCLA signee. The three-star, class of 2025 linebacker is currently serving a two-year mission in Spain.

After signing with the Bruins originally and leaving the country for his mission, a coaching change led to him reopening his recruitment. BYU and TCU held the momentum at one point, but Michigan started to push for the San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) San Juan Hills standout.

Linebackers coach Alex Whittingham led the charge in his recruitment and has now landed two commitments in the past week. Four-star linebacker Frederrick Ford also pledged to the program.

“Alex had a call with Weston over zoom last night, and we continue to communicate,” Weston’s father Barry told The Wolverine Thursday. “Nothing official yet. Weston has a lot of opportunities, but Michigan would be a very important offer for him to consider if it comes.”

The Wolverines did end up offering alongside a crowded group of Power Four programs, and U-M quickly separated itself. Port’s father said his son likely would have picked Michigan in the first place if it wasn’t for all of the coaching changes around Jim Harbaugh’s departure.

Port held offers from Miami, Oregon, Tennessee and many others during his high school recruitment. He was listed at 6-1, 210 pounds as a recruit and ranked No. 773 nationally in the 2025 class and No. 80 amongst all linebackers.

His father shared that Port’s mission leader let him get a gym membership during his mission, and he’s already benching over 300 pounds and squatting 450 pounds for reps. He will return from his mission in December of this year before enrolling in January with all five years of eligibility remaining.

Port is technically a 2025 recruit, but he’s the third linebacker commit total of the year for Whittingham, who has now landed the former UCLA signee, Ford and three-star commit Brayden Watson. Michigan’s 2027 class ranks No. 13 nationally and No. 4 in the Big Ten.