What a weekend for sports in the state of Michigan … well, at least in Ann Arbor. A few hours after Dusty May’s basketball team hammered Tennessee in Chicago to get to the Final Four, Brandon Naurato’s icers won their second game in three games, too — a 4-3 victory over Minnesota-Duluth — to advance to the April 9 Frozen Four in Las Vegas.

The Wolverines will face Denver, a 6-2 winner over Western Michigan in another regional final. Wisconsin, a winner over Michigan State, joins U-M as the Big Ten’s other representative and will face North Dakota in the other semifinal. The final will be held April 11.

Michigan, the No. 1 overall seed, dominated from the outset like it did in a 6-0 round of 16 game win over Bentley Friday. Sophomore forward Will Horcoff tipped in junior defenseman Ben Robertson’s shot from the point to give the Wolverines a 1-0 lead three minutes in.

Horcoff tips in a Robertson shot! pic.twitter.com/36uSQvDY8n — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 29, 2026

Several minutes later, the Wolverines scored again, this time on the power play at 8:36, to grab a 2-0 lead. Junior forward Nick Moldenhauer set up frosh forward Adam Valentini from the left side of the ice to the right circle — Valentini’s one-timer found the back of the net, and the Wolverines had all the momentum.

They added to it less than three minutes later when junior forward Garrett Schifsky stole a pass shorthanded and buried a breakaway. At that point, Michigan fans were already thinking about Las Vegas.

Garrett Schifsky with a shorty! pic.twitter.com/CDCU3W85p9 — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 29, 2026

But Duluth wasn’t done. After a scoreless second period that featured several scoring chances for both teams and big saves from goalie Jack Ivankovic, the Bulldogs created some uncertainty with a goal 36 seconds into the third.

Still, it looked good when junior forward Jayden Perron got his pass back on a 2-on-1 attempt, tucked the deflection into the net and pushed the lead back to 3.

That’s where it stood until midway through the third period. At that point, Michigan had to hold on for dear life. Duluth scored at 10:24 and again at 16:56 and continued buzzing. They had several scoring chances but failed to score with the empty net, allowing U-M to hold on for a 4-3 win.

Bench cleared. Frozen Four bid secured. pic.twitter.com/6v8eYnnjue — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 30, 2026

Michigan outshot the Bulldogs 21-17 in the first two periods, but Duluth put up 16 shots to U-M’s 6 in the third. The onslaught was too little, too late … as a result, the Wolverines continue to dance.