How many preseason All-Big Ten selections each team has: Michigan with fourth-most

Lindy’s released its preseason All-Big Ten teams ahead of the 2026 campaign, and Michigan Wolverines football has the fourth-most selections in the conference (7) behind Oregon (13), Indiana (12) and Ohio State (12).

Fifteen of the 18 teams have at least one selection, with Purdue, Wisconsin and Michigan State not having any.

Additionally, Illinois only had one third-team member — no representatives on the first or second teams. Fourteen programs had members on the first or second teams.

Michigan have four players on the first team — the third-most of anyone behind only Oregon (6) and Indiana (5) — junior running back Jordan Marshall, junior offensive lineman Andrew Sprague, senior defensive end John Henry Daley and senior cornerback Jyaire Hill. The Wolverines don’t have any second-team honorees but checked in with three third-team representatives in junior offensive lineman Blake Frazier, sophomore wide receiver Andrew Marsh and junior safety Chris Bracy.

Team First Team Second Team Third Team Total 1st and 2nd Oregon Ducks 6 4 3 13 10 Ohio State Buckeyes 1 6 5 12 7 Indiana Hoosiers 5 5 2 12 10 Michigan Wolverines 4 0 3 7 4 Iowa Hawkeyes 3 1 1 5 4 Minnesota Golden Gophers 1 2 2 5 3 USC Trojans 0 2 3 5 2 Penn State Nittany Lions 1 2 1 4 3 Nebraska Cornhuskers 0 1 1 2 1 Rutgers Scarlet Knights 1 1 0 2 2 Maryland Terrapins 1 0 1 2 1 Northwestern Wildcats 1 0 1 2 1 UCLA Bruins 1 0 1 2 1 Washington Huskies 0 1 0 1 1 Illinois Fighting Illini 0 0 1 1 0

Last season, Michigan had 10 players earn postseason All-Big Ten honors (first, second or third team), but only one of them remains in graduate cornerback Zeke Berry, who was second team by the media and third team by the coaches. Berry, coincidentally, didn’t check in as a preseason All-Big Ten choice by Lindy’s in 2026.