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How many preseason All-Big Ten selections each team has: Michigan with fourth-most

Screenshotby: Clayton Sayfie58 minutes agoCSayf23

Lindy’s released its preseason All-Big Ten teams ahead of the 2026 campaign, and Michigan Wolverines football has the fourth-most selections in the conference (7) behind Oregon (13), Indiana (12) and Ohio State (12).

Fifteen of the 18 teams have at least one selection, with Purdue, Wisconsin and Michigan State not having any.

Additionally, Illinois only had one third-team member — no representatives on the first or second teams. Fourteen programs had members on the first or second teams.

Michigan have four players on the first team — the third-most of anyone behind only Oregon (6) and Indiana (5) — junior running back Jordan Marshall, junior offensive lineman Andrew Sprague, senior defensive end John Henry Daley and senior cornerback Jyaire Hill. The Wolverines don’t have any second-team honorees but checked in with three third-team representatives in junior offensive lineman Blake Frazier, sophomore wide receiver Andrew Marsh and junior safety Chris Bracy.

TeamFirst TeamSecond TeamThird TeamTotal1st and 2nd
Oregon Ducks6431310
Ohio State Buckeyes165127
Indiana Hoosiers5521210
Michigan Wolverines40374
Iowa Hawkeyes31154
Minnesota Golden Gophers12253
USC Trojans02352
Penn State Nittany Lions12143
Nebraska Cornhuskers01121
Rutgers Scarlet Knights11022
Maryland Terrapins10121
Northwestern Wildcats10121
UCLA Bruins10121
Washington Huskies01011
Illinois Fighting Illini00110

Last season, Michigan had 10 players earn postseason All-Big Ten honors (first, second or third team), but only one of them remains in graduate cornerback Zeke Berry, who was second team by the media and third team by the coaches. Berry, coincidentally, didn’t check in as a preseason All-Big Ten choice by Lindy’s in 2026.