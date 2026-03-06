How Michigan's Big Ten Tournament draw could look with one game left

The Michigan Wolverines clinched the Big Ten regular-season championship last week at Illinois, which also secured the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

With one game to go for all 18 Big Ten teams, the bracket for next week in Chicago is coming into focus. As of now, Michigan’s Friday game and triple bye to the quarterfinals would see it take on one of Maryland, Oregon, Iowa or Ohio State, likely one of the latter two opponents. The Wolverines are 5-0 against those programs this year, including a season sweep of Ohio State at 2-0.

As currently constructed, a Michigan win in its first game could put it up against Illinois or Purdue in the Saturday semifinal. However, there are several seeding scenarios still in play and fluidity between seeds 2-5.

Here is a look at how the Big Ten Tournament bracket could look if the games were held starting today.

All times listed as eastern.

First Round (Tuesday)

Game 1: No. 17 Maryland vs. No. 16 Oregon, 5 p.m.

Game 2: No. 18 Penn State vs. No. 15 Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Second Round (Wednesday)

Game 3: Game 1 winner (Maryland/Oregon) vs. No. 9 Iowa, 12 p.m.

Game 4: No. 13 Minnesota vs. No. 12 USC, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 2 winner (Penn State/Northwestern) vs. No. 10 Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Game 6: No. 14 Rutgers vs. No. 11 Washington, 9 p.m.

Third Round (Thursday)

Game 7: Game 3 winner (Maryland/Oregon/Iowa) vs. No. 8 Ohio State, 12 p.m.

Game 8: Game 4 winner (Minnesota/USC) vs. No. 5 Purdue, 2:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 5 winner (Penn State/Northwestern/Indiana) vs. No. 7 UCLA, 6:30 p.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner (Rutgers/Washington) vs. No. 6 Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Friday)

Game 11: Game 7 winner (Maryland/Oregon/Iowa/Ohio State) vs. No. 1 Michigan, 12 p.m.

Game 12: Game 8 winner (Minnesota/USC/Purdue) vs. No. 4 Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Game 13: Game 9 winner (Penn State/Northwestern/Indiana/UCLA) vs. No. 2 Michigan State, 6:30 p.m.

Game 14: Game 10 winner (Rutgers/Washington/Wisconsin) vs. No. 3 Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Semifinals (Saturday)

Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 16: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Final (Sunday)

Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 3:30 p.m.

What’s next for Michigan?

Michigan closes out its regular season looking to move to 29-2 and 19-1 in Big Ten play with rival Michigan State heading to Crisler Center for a 4:30 p.m. ET tip on CBS. The Wolverines beat the Spartans 83-71 in East Lansing on Jan. 30.