Intel on Michigan's top targets taking official visits elsewhere this weekend

Intel on Michigan's top targets taking official visits elsewhere this weekendby: Ethan McDowell2 hours agoethanmmcdowellRead In AppCornelius (N.C.) five-star defensive back Josh Dobson sat atop Clemson's recruiting board at his position for months, also visiting the Tigers on numerous occasions before ultimately giving more consideration to out-of-state programs, as expected. (Ethan McDowell/The Wolverine)Michigan's top recruiting targets will travel to Texas A&M, Oregon, Missouri and else where this week. Here's a full list.