Jake Guarnera pulls out of the portal, will return to Michigan

Michigan offensive guard Jake Guarnera has taken his name out of the portal and will return to U-M in 2026. Guarnera was rumored to be interested in Texas, but the Wolverines were able to weather the storm and get him to return.

Guarnera made 11 starts last year and moved from guard to center in the Citrus Bowl to replace injured starter Greg Crippen. The All-Big Ten honorable mention selection is expected to man that position next year.

Guarnera’s portal entry was somewhat surprising given what he told reporters in Florida about his initial meeting with new coach Kyle Whittingham.

“I think he’s great,” he said. “I’ve heard all great things. One of my buddies was a (defensive) end at Utah, and he told me all great things about coach Whittingham.”

Guarnera was the highest-graded Michigan offensive lineman this year per Pro Football Focus (69.5 overall grade) after taking over the right guard position. He expressed disappointment in the program under Sherrone Moore but hopes Whittingham will bring back the respect.

“He’s just going to bring back discipline to this program and being focused on a goal of winning,” Guarnera said. “I would say this year, I kind of noticed it. I think all the guys want to win, and I think that’s something we need to do to take that next step.

“He said that when someone’s out of line, it’s going to be either you get in line with the team, or someone’s going to have to change. So, that’s something that we need, and I’m excited for Coach Whittingham to step up.”