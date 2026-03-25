John Beilein on Michigan in NCAA Tournament: 'They couldn't have played better ... a tough matchup for anybody'

Michigan Wolverines basketball is 33-3 overall, having rolled through the Big Ten with one of the most dominant regular seasons in conference history, and just destroyed two opponents in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, thrashing Howard (101-80) and Saint Louis (95-72).

Former head coach John Beilein, the winningest coach in Michigan history, has watched carefully, keeping in close contact with second-year head man Dusty May. Beilein was impressed with the way the Wolverines performed in Buffalo.

“I mean, they couldn’t have played better,” Beilein said on ‘The HUGE Show.’ “They have a short bench, which is OK this time of a year. I usually would only play seven-and-a-half, and [graduate forward Will] Tschetter is not playing as much as he played before, but he’s still a valuable asset to have out there. They’re just a tough matchup for everybody, because of the length, the skill level.

“Their shot selection, I think, is outstanding. They’ve got all of these guys, several are going to be first-round picks, they’re passing up good shots to get great shots, and no matter who they are. So, it is amazing.

“People don’t know how to defend [junior center Aday] Mara, because if they go one-on-one with him, he’s got a pretty good chance of scoring, and if they double, he’s an elite passer.”

Michigan has four starters that are transferred, but much of its core is made up of returning players — a great blend. The Maize and Blue have been one of the best teams in the country all season long, but they’ve also come a long way and continued to improve.

“It’s really been fun to watch this team evolve,” Beilein said. “A lot’s being said about the money that they have. A lot of teams spent a lot of money. But Dusty has developed this team, both individually and to play together, that a lot of the people have a lot more money than they do did not do — and that’s why they’re still playing.”

It’s tough to play with two big men, let alone three, but Michigan has pulled it off without having poor spacing. That’s a credit to May and his staff.

“I was never big on trying to play two big guys at the same time, and what he’s been able to do with [sophomore forward Morez] Johnson [Jr.] and Mara is just amazing. They have enough minutes together, but then split the minutes to keep them rested. They have a good rhythm about them. Nobody’s out too long, and they know their role. They probably already could stand up on the bench and say it’s time for me to go in, because they all have really good symmetry about them right now.

“But also, what Dusty has done, a lot of pro sets that he will come out of a timeout with or be able to call in the second half when the team is coming at you and you can call plays better and dial up how people are guarding you and then expose that. The couple of back screens they set, where if you switch, Lendeborg is still going to jump over you and put it in, if you switch with a guard. If you don’t switch, then the guy’s going to have to fight over a screen and won’t be there.

“It’s really, really just great stuff that he manipulates the offense and the defense according to his personnel. And, when you find coaches that can manipulate the game and have good players to do it, it goes a long way.”

May has proven to be a wizard with the whiteboard. According to CBB Analytics, Michigan is putting up 1.05 points per chance off of inbounds following an on-the-floor foul (94th percentile nationally) and 0.98 after a timeout (86th).

How does Michigan match up with Alabama?

Alabama has the third-most efficient offense in college basketball, per KenPom, and shoots more three-pointers than anybody, featuring a five-out system. That will pose some potential issues for Michigan, but the Wolverines should do the same on the other end.

“Michigan is playing Alabama, [head coach] Nate Oats, right there from Romulus. He used to take his teams to our camps. It means a lot to him,” Beilein noted.

“They shoot the most threes of anybody in the country, so does that give Michigan a problem because of their length? If they shoot threes and layups, that’s what Alabama’s going to do — threes and layups. So, Michigan pushes them off the line, takes them to the basket, is their protection there, or are they giving up another three? So, it’s going to be an interesting dynamic with Michigan guarding Alabama’s perimeter offense, and then Alabama trying to guard the size that Michigan has.”