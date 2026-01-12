Jyaire Hill returning to Michigan football for senior season
Michigan Wolverines cornerback Jyiare Hill will return to Ann Arbor for the 2026 season, he announced on Sunday evening. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining and announced he would be back as part of the program’s “LFG147” social media campaign.
Hill had 36 total tackles this year with one sack, one forced fumble, five passes defended and an interception. He was seen as a potential candidate to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, so this is another retention win for head coach Kyle Whittingham and the new Michigan coaching staff.
Hill was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection by the coaches and media this year. He has appeared in 29 career games in Ann Arbor with 21 starts at defensive back.
Both Hill and Zeke Berry are returning next season, giving U-M its starting cornerbacks in 2026. Berry had previously entered the transfer portal before negotiating a return to Ann Arbor, where he is likely locked into a starting spot again next season.
Michigan has had a pair of cornerbacks enter the portal this cycle, both freshmen, in Elijah Dotson and Jayden Sanders, though both could still return to the program.