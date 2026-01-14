Kicker Micah Drescher opts out of Michigan letter of intent

Michigan lost a specialist commitment Wednesday when kicker Micah Drescher opted out of his letter of intent with the Wolverines. He announced the news on social media after signing with the program in December.

“After careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw my NLI,” Drescher wrote on Twitter. “I greatly appreciate the University of Michigan and all they have done for me.”

Chris Sailer Kicking considers him the No. 1 kicker in the country. He originally pledged to the Wolverines in June. Drescher, a class of 2026 prospect out of Hinsdale (Ill.) Central High, also held an offer from Northwestern before committing to Michigan. He spent last week in San Antonio, Texas, as a Navy All-American.

“He’s a great student,” Sailer told The Wolverine last year. “He’s humble but confident, and it couldn’t have happened to a better kid, a better young man, and, really, a great family as well. So it’s been awesome to be part of his journey and to see a young athlete who has earned it reap those rewards. I think this is just the start for him. I think he’s got the ability and talent to really continue to take it to the next level as well, so we’re excited for his future.”

Michigan fired Drescher’s position coach, special teams coordinator JB Brown, shortly after signing day and hired Kerry Coombs to replace him.

Pittsburgh transfer kicker Trey Butkowski recently committed to the Wolverines and has three seasons of eligibility left.

Drescher is the sixth class of 2026 signee to decommit from the Wolverines, joining Rivals300 tight end Matt Ludwig, Rivals300 wide receiver Brady Marchese, four-star safety Andre Clarke, three-star interior offensive lineman Bear McWhorter and long snapper Colton Dermer.

Michigan’s 2026 recruiting class now holds no specialist commits and 21 pledges overall. The Wolverines rank No. 12 nationally and No. 4 in the Big Ten.



