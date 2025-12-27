Kyle Whittingham's Michigan contract terms, salary revealed

The Michigan Wolverines have yet to officially announce Kyle Whittingham as its 22nd head coach in program history, but we already have an idea of what he will be making during his five-year contract.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel, Whittingham is expected to average $8.2 million in salary over the duration of his deal, which runs through 2030 and is worth $41 million. According to the most up-to-date contract info, that would make him the 7th-highest paid coach in the Big ten behind Ryan Day (Ohio State, $12.5m), Curt Cignetti (Indiana, $11.6m), Lincoln Riley (USC, $11.5m), Dan Lanning (Oregon, $10.4m), Matt Campbell (Penn State, between $9-10m), Matt Rhule (Nebraska, $8.5m), and Illinois (Bret Bielema, $8.4m).

“Kyle Whittingham’s five-year deal at Michigan averages $8.2 million per year over the course of the deal, sources tell me and [Dan Wetzel],” Thamel said on X on Friday night. “The deal is 75-percent guaranteed, and he’s expected to make $8 million in salary at Michigan in 2026.”

Whittingham stepped down from his post at Utah on Dec. 12, two days after Sherrone Moore was fired by Michigan, after 21 seasons on the job. Longtime assistant and coach-in-waiting Morgan Scalley will replace Whittingham, who never said he was retiring, with early reports stating he was still interested in coaching.

Whittingham, 66, is 177-88 all-time at Utah with three conference championships, with AFCA Coach of the Year and Bear Bryant Award nods in 2008 after a 13-0 season. He won the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year award in 2019 and won Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Whittingham, a BYU alum, got his start in coaching as a grad assistant in 1985-86 before moving to Eastern Utah as its DC in 1987. In 1988, he moved to Idaho State as its special teams coordinator and linebackers coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 1992-93. He joined Utah as a defensive line coach in 1994, moving to defensive coordinator coaching safeties and linebackers in alternating stints, including under Urban Meyer in 2003-04 before replacing him as the head coach in 2005.

Whittingham replaces Sherrone Moore, who was fired after two seasons on Dec. 10 for an inappropriate relationship with a Michigan staffer. He was in the second year of a five-year, $27.5 million contract he agreed to in 2024 after being named Jim Harbaugh’s replacement. His dismissal was for cause, so Michigan is not on the hook for paying any of his remaining salary.