Kyle Whittingham Michigan football press conference: Live updates, tracker

Kyle Whittingham will be introduced as Michigan football‘s 22nd head coach in program history on Sunday in Orlando, set for 11 a.m. ET with Big Ten Network covering the broadcast live.

TheWolverine.com will be on hand at the event, which coincides with the team’s trip to the Citrus Bowl. We will also have live updates in the lead-up and aftermath of a historic day for the program, which can be followed below.

Whittingham, 66, is 177-88 all-time at Utah with three conference championships with AFCA Coach fo the Year and Bear Bryant Award nods in 2008 after a 13-0 season. He won the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year award in 2019, and won Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors in 2019 and 2021, respectively. He signed a five-year deal with Michigan that is set to pay him $8.2 million annually.

“We are honored to lead the outstanding student-athletes, coaches, and staff who represent Michigan Football each day,” Whittingham said in the Friday night announcement. “Michigan is synonymous with tradition and excellence—both on the field and beyond—and our entire program is committed to upholding those values while striving for greatness together. My family and I are thrilled to join the University of Michigan community, and we look forward to helping our players grow, develop, and reach their highest potential—on the gridiron, in the classroom, and as leaders. It’s a privilege to be part of something that inspires pride in every Wolverine fan. Go Blue!”

Below are the live updates as they come in.

Whittingham's press conference has concluded. He and athletic director Warde Manuel will have breakout sessions separately, which we will have coverage of later today on TheWolverine.com.

Whittingham on questions about program culture "My culture is going to be with the players. Like I said, I know the gist of what transpired, but not fazing me. The players are a great group of kids. They're hungry and that's where my focus is. I'm a football coach, and my focus is on coaching the team."

Did he have any concerns about leadership? He said he never considered that. The players are rock solid and he has full confidence that Michigan will come out of it "just fine."

On Bryce Underwood "Bryce had the 'it' factor. His ceiling is very high and the offense we're going to bring in here is going to suit him to a tee."

On retaining Tony Alford Whittingham says that those conversations are ongoing.

On if time at Utah prepares him for Michigan Says he "hopes so." Says that college football has changed and that there will be more change heading toward the sport. "I feel like im completely equipped to take over this position here."

Whittingham's expectations Whittingham says the team goals were revealed during his team meeting on Saturday night. He wants to build a strong relationship with the players, and said he had over 1,000 texts from former Utah players after stepping down at Utah.

Recruiting mentality Whittingham says "you always want to take care of your own backyard." Says recruiting the state of Michigan will be a priority and they want to build relationships with the high school coaches in the state. They want to take care of business from there and then branch out.

On support from Utah Whittingham says he felt supported from Utah and said he was treated well on his way out the door. He also admitted he thought about stepping down after last season, but did not want to go out on a 5-7 note.

Whittingham's role during the bowl game Whittingham says his role during the bowl game will be to "stay out of the way" and let the coaches who have coached with the team all year do their jobs. He said that he met with freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood for 45 minutes on Sunday morning.

Goals for the program Whittingham says the goal is to make College Football Playoffs and win Big Ten Championships at Michigan. Said that the 10-win mark will be a pretty good indicator of being able to get that done.

Whittingham on the culture and roster Whittingham says he wants to have a family culture at Michigan and also be a program that retains the majority of its players.

On the lack of midwest ties Whittingham says that there is some truth to that, but that Michigan casts a wide net and has access to plenty of regions. He will also have a staff that brings in some regional variety, but Michigan's brand will help bridge any gaps.

Speaking on staff and support around him Whittingham says that he wants to bring in guys that he knows and can trust, citing advice from Urban Meyer who "might be a four-letter word in this room." He says he expects 7 or 8 new coaches with 2 or 3 holdovers from Sherrone Moore's staff.

Whittingham calls Michigan resources 'top-tier' Whittingham praises the resources that Michigan has in the modern age of college football. Says continuing to improve there is priority No. 2 as he takes over.

On when he heard from Michigan Says he did not expect to step down from coaching. "One thing I did not want to be is that coach who stayed too long at one place. I thought this program is in a great place right now. I was able to hand the torch to Morgan Scalley, and I just felt the time was right to exit Utah. If the right opportunity came, I was all-in on that."

Whittingham on team mentality "Our team will fall in line with what they are used to." Whittingham cites a Michigan-Ohio State game under Bo Schembechler as a kid as something that got him hooked on football. He says you can expect that phyiscality is the calling card.

On what was appealing Whittingham says Michigan's tradition, along with the Big House, was appealing. His first priority is roster retention. It is "absolutely job one" to get in front of them and figure out if it is a fit.

Whittingham on players, staff Whittingham met with the team on Saturday and will meet with each of the players individually during the bowl trip. He will not comment on staff hires, as potential guys are still coaching bowl games and in the College Football Playoff.

Whittingham speaks Says it is an honor to be the school's head coach. "So many things that are absolutely top-notch. It's an honor to be in this position… You can count on one hand the schools that would call and I would have listened. Michigan is one of them."

Whittingham's strong character Warde Manuel on texts he received on Kyle Whittingham says all statements "started, or ended, with his character"

Manuel on the search On what led Michigan to Kyle Whittingham: "We were deliberate in our work in our search for the next coach….I wanted to share some thoughts on what solidified selection. Kyle Whittingham is committed to team and players, evidenced by the fact he spent 21 years at Utah's head coach and member of the program for 32 seasons. They had winning seasons in 18 of 21 seasons, and his teams played at a high level in the postseason, winning 11 games. Kyle had 35 players named All-American, 10 of whom were consensus and unanimous. He places a strong emphasis on academics, evidenced by a 93% graduation rate. These points explain how much Kyle enjoys being a coach and how much he cares about the development of student-athletes. He is well-respected amongst his peers."

The press conference has begun Dave Ablauf has opened the event and handed things over to Warde Manuel. Regents Paul Brown and Sarah Hubbard also in attendance.

Kyle Whittingham is in the building The head coach has arrived

TheWolverine.com is on site