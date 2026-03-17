Kyle Whittingham praises Michigan GM hire Dave Peloquin, program resources: 'Critical linchpin'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan Wolverines head football coach Kyle Whittingham spoke to the media for the first time from Schembechler Hall to kick off spring practices on Tuesday. While it will be the start of the work for Team 147, the long-term and support staff build remains in progress.

The most critical piece of that, to this point, has been the hire of Dave Peloquin to the general manager role. He came over from a GM position with the Athletes First agency. Before that, he worked at Notre Dame for two decades and is seen as one of the front office pioneers in the college sports realm.

Whittingham spoke about his new GM during Tuesday’s media availability.

“Obviously, we’re in lockstep with where we want to go and what our vision is,” Whittingham said. “We wouldn’t have hired him, so we did a lot of research making that hire. It’s a critical hire. Your GM is one of the linchpins of your program, and we are absolutely on the same page. Dave is just a completely meticulous, thorough, organized individual, and that’s what you have to be in recruiting. You better be very meticulous and thorough or you’re going to get buried.

“I’m excited to have him on board. He’s put together a really good supporting cast for himself in his department there, and we’re still one or two bodies away from being complete. But Dave brings a lot to this program, and we’re excited to have him.”

Michigan’s resources have been a step up for Whittingham and his staff, including the ability to bring in both transfer portal and high school athletes who can come in and help immediately. Coming from a program at Utah with more of a slow-burn roster improvement, he has been impressed by what he has seen early in Ann Arbor.

“Utah was more of a development program,” Whittingham said. “We had the two-and-three-stars, a rare four-star guy, and needed to take some time with them to develop. But here, these guys are more ready-made, I can tell you that. The freshman class that came in, they’re not all here yet. There are about seven or eight, maybe nine, that will be here in the summertime, but a lot of those guys are going to help out right away.

“The tailback, Savion Hiter, is special. I believe he’s going to be a special player. There’s another handful of guys that we think in that freshman class are going to be real contributors, major contributors for us right away. Didn’t have that luxury at Utah very often. Usually had to wait a year or two to develop those guys.”

Whittingham and his Michigan staff have yet to receive their first commitment from the 2027 recruiting class, but visits start Tuesday in Ann Arbor. Whittingham is more concerned with the finish than the start of the process.

“We want to build the best group we can,” Whittingham said. “It’s still really early in the process. We don’t have a lot of commits right now, but that’s okay. We feel like we’re on a lot of good players, and the visits actually start today. We’ve got guys coming in today for unofficial visits.

“We think that it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish, and even though we’re not maybe as many commits and as far along as some schools, you really look at the bottom line when you finish and what you came away with, and we think we’re going to be okay in that regard.”