Kyle Whittingham shares details of first meeting with Michigan QB Bryce Underwood

New Michigan Wolverines head football coach Kyle Whittingham was introduced to the media on Sunday morning in Orlando amid the backdrop of the program’s preparations for the Citrus Bowl.

Whittingham said during his presser that his role during the event will to do what he needs to do in the background and let the current staff see things through with the current team. Near the top of the list of his priorities was a meeting with quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is the current face of the program.

“I’m going to try to stay out of the way,” Whittingham said in response to what his role is this week. “The staff has been coaching these guys the whole season. I’m excited to be around and observe, but I am going to be in the background. “Excited to meet with the players. I’ve already met with one player. You can probably guess who that was, our quarterback, Bryce Underwood. Great conversation. Spent about 45 minutes with him this morning.

“But mostly evaluating and meeting with players. On the phone with the recruiting class, making sure we feel comfortable coming in. During the game I will be up in the box and out of the way of the coaching staff. But I did meet with the coaching staff and was brutally honest with them. They are all experienced coaches and they know the deal. What really sucks is that you could win 9 games, and possibly 10, and be out of a job. That’s the reality of the profession.”

Underwood, who spoke to the media on Saturday in Orlando, said that he was looking forward to meeting Whittingham to discuss the fit at Michigan moving forward.

“Very excited to figure out what kind of guy he is,” Underwood said Saturday at Citrus Bowl practice. “I don’t really know too much about him. I’m just excited to figure out what kind of guy he is.”

During his introductory press conference, Whittingham shared some of the details of their Sunday meeting.

“Well, I did a lot of listening,” Whittingham said. “I wanted to get feedback from him. I wanted to get to know him. Everything from growing up, family, and what’s important to him. It was a great conversation. He is a special young man. Carries himself the right way. Quarterback has to have the “it” factor, and Bryce has the “it” factor, along with a ton of talent. Big, strong kid. His ceiling is very high and the offense we’re going to bring in here is going to suit him and I think he’s really, really going to excel and have a great experience here.”

One of Whittingham’s coordinator hires is seemingly close to being in place on the defensive side of the ball, with the OC rumors revolving around current Utah’s Jason Beck, who has led an elite attack with the Utes this season.

Underwood, a former five-star recruit and No. 1 overall prospect out of Belleville, Michigan, is considered the current face of the program after starting all 12 games at quarterback this season. Though some believe he could be the biggest domino to fall in the transfer portal if he were to decide to depart Ann Arbor.

Underwood told the media that after the bowl game, he will discuss his options with his family.

Underwood signed with Michigan in Dec. 2024 after the Wolverines flipped his commitment from LSU a month earlier. This season, he threw for 2,229 yards with 9 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, adding 74 rushes for 323 yards and 5 touchdowns.