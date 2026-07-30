WATCH: Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham 45-minute session at 2026 Big Ten Media Days

CHICAGO — Michigan Wolverines football head coach Kyle Whittingham met with the media for 45 minutes (and 30 seconds) at Big Ten Media Days from the Chicago Hilton. Watch video of his full press conference above.

Kyle Whittingham talks Bryce Underwood

Here are some key quotes from Whittingham on sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood:

• If Bryce Underwood is a championship QB: “We hope so. We’ll find out. I’ll tell you through fall camp. Talk to me at the end of fall camp, and I’ll have a much better assessment. But if he continues on the trajectory that he’s on, continues to work how he has, I see no reason why he can’t be very successful, because he’s got so much in the toolbox. He’s got all the attributes you look for. So, we’ve just got to put it all together for him.”

• If Bryce Underwood will run as much as Devon Dampier, Utah’s signal-caller, last season: “Just the way we can utilize him. He’s got the ability to run the football like a tailback almost. He’s very elusive. He’s got speed. And he’s also really good at extending the play — which Devon was very good at, too — and improvising, breaking the pocket, getting out and making something happen.

“But the defensive coordinator, his ideal scenario is a quarterback that’s a statue and a guy that cannot leave the pocket, a guy that just sits back there. In the college game, you’ve got to have the QB run game as part of your offensive scheme. It has to. If you don’t, you’re missing the boat, because there’s so much benefit that can be made from that quarterback running, because you’re in a plus-1 situation in the box, where they don’t have a guy to account for that unless they’re willing to bring their free safety down or both safeties and totally commit to stopping the run. Then that opens up other stuff in the throw game.”

• If Whittingham was surprised Michigan didn’t run Underwood more last season: “Well, I was surprised at how much duress he was under. It was almost like he took the snap and the rush would be on him just like that. To help Bryce, there are two things that we can do: Shore up the offensive line and have a strong run game. A strong run game is a quarterback’s best friend. If he can just turn and hand the ball and just get chunk yardage up the field, that really takes a lot of the pressure off of him. So, having an outstanding running back room and an offensive line that’s highly efficient is going to make him a much better player, just that in and of itself.”