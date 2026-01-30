Long snapper Jack Treutelaar commits to Michigan

Michigan picked up another special teams commitment Friday afternoon from Jack Treutelaar, a class of 2026 long snapper from Libertyville, Illinois. He announced his pledge to the Wolverines on Twitter.

Treutelaar also held an offer from Toledo. Listed at 6-1, 220 pounds, the newest Michigan pledge is a 4.5-star prospect with Rubio Long Snapping and the No. 19-ranked senior at his position.

“Treutelaar brings a great personality to the field and is the type of Long Snapper coaches will appreciate both on and off the field,” his bio says. “When Jack is on, he is very on—snapping with college-level speed and showing flashes of big-time potential. As his confidence and consistency continue to build, there’s no doubt he can flat out dominate his class and beyond. He’s got the tools, the mindset, and the attitude to do something special.”

He’s the second high school specialist pledge of the class, joining kicker Jacob Baggett. He fills the spot in the class left by Colton Dermer, who flipped to Georgia after the coaching change. Kohl’s kicking also wrote a positive evaluation of the future Wolverine.

“Treutelaar has shown at multiple Kohl’s Snapping Camps that he has the potential to be one of the best in his class,” His bio on Kohl’s Kicking reads. “He recently competed at the Kohl’s Midwest Showcase where he was consistently around the target. Treutelaar finished the day with an average snap time of .69 seconds and excelled during the live snap portion of camp. He has everything you look for in a snapper and as he continues to put it all together he will see his snapping take that next big leap.”

Special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs also brought in a quartet of special teams transfers during this recent portal window— Pittsburgh kicker Trey Butkowski, Marshall long snapper Gavin Magorien, UNLV punter Cam Brown and Pittsburgh long snapper Nico Crawford.