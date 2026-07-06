Marcus Moller staying at Michigan under Mike Boynton Jr.

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman center Marcus Moller is staying with the program following the departure of head coach Dusty May to the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. Former assistant coach Mike Boynton Jr. has been promoted to interim head coach, likely for the 2026-27 season.

A Denmark native, Moller is one of 10 Michigan players to make their intentions of sticking with the program known, joined by senior guard Elliot Cadeau, freshman forward Lincoln Cosby, redshirt junior forward J.P. Estrella, freshman guard Joseph Hartman, sophomore guard Trey McKenney, graduate forward Jalen Reed, junior center Moustapha Thiam, freshman guard Malachi Brown and freshman guard Brandon McCoy Jr.

Michigan is still awaiting official word on junior guard L.J. Cason, freshman forward Quinn Costello, redshirt sophomore forward Oscar Goodman and redshirt freshman guard/forward Ricky Liburd.

Michigan freshman Marcus Moller, a 7-foot-3 center from Denmark, is staying at Michigan despite Dusty May's departure, he told @Rivals. https://t.co/bDDlZTSYkb pic.twitter.com/yQjACehnom — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 6, 2026

The 7-foot-3 Moller was diagnosed with testicular cancer in January but in mid-May announced that it had subsided.

“After consultation with doctors earlier today, I can now say that I am healthy and cancer free,” Moller wrote at the time.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me and helped me throughout this process. My treatment and procedures have gone well, and I’ve been able to stay positive through it all.

“Now it’s time to move forward and truly get back to doing what I love. The comeback starts now.”

Moller joins former Michigan center Aday Mara — the No. 12 overall pick in this summer’s NBA Draft — as tied for being the tallest player in program history. He played in Spain for Unicaja Malaga U22 and captained Denmar’s junior national teams. He comes from Espergærde, a coastal town near Copenhagen and close to the Swedish border.

At the 2024 U18 EuroBasket, he led Denmark in points (13.1), rebounds (7.4), blocks (1.7) and minutes (28.1), recording four double-digit scoring games. He has also competed in early rounds of the 2027 FIBA European World Cup Qualifiers, averaging nearly four points and three rebounds.

