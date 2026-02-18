Matt Painter after loss to Michigan: ‘They set the tone – they're No. 1 for a reason’

Purdue coach Matt Painter liked the shots his team was getting in a 91-80 loss to Michigan, but his Boilermakers had a couple big problems — literally — Tuesday night in West Lafayette. They had issues finishing at the rim over U-M’s length, and the Wolverines set the tone, he added, by dominating the glass in the early going.

Purdue actually finished with more offensive rebounds than the Wolverines, 14-13, but U-M had 8 in the first half that turned into 14 first half points. U-M was up as many as 20 in the first half as a result, and Purdue just couldn’t make it up.

“We liked the shots we were getting. I thought their length at the rim bothered us, but we were getting the ball where we wanted to get it,” Painter said. Then, we had some pretty good shots just not go down.

“But I thought just like in our last two games when we set the tone on the glass … even though we ended up only being down 8 rebounds and having more offensive rebounds than them, they set the tone. That, to me, is the game right there. The way they set the tone. We had to be better shot makers. In the possession war, it ends up being even because we have 8 fewer turnovers. So, if you look at that from an even standpoint, now it’s going to come down to how you shoot the basketball.”

And Michigan was better, 52.6 percent to 39.1. The Wolverines also made 13 of 23 triples to Purdue’s 8 of 26, many of those contested, and were all over the loose balls.

“Give them credit. Just like in the last two games for us, where we set the tone on the glass, they set the tone for the game right there,” Painter continued. “Their size was there, but also they were quicker to the ball. I thought their guards did a good job of being around the basketball. I thought I the second half, [Elliot] Cadeau was really good, made some really good plays.

“When you sit there and your fourth, fifth options can carry the weight, or someone like L.J. Cason can come in and control the game at the end of the game … he didn’t control the game today, so to speak, but he made a lot of good plays. Just look at their bench. When you can go to them and get consistency … get threes from all of them. They make their free throws. Their bench doesn’t turn the ball over. They’re the No. 1 team in the country for a reason.

“A lot of times people will have a solid five, make a dip when they sub. These guys don’t make a dip. They’re a good team.”

Michigan’s length proved too much

Much like Purdue when the Boilermakers had 7-footer Zach Edey protecting the rim, Michigan brought Aday Mara and Morez Johnson to Mackey Arena. Forward Trey Kaufman-Renn put up 27 points but it took 26 shots to get it, and guard Braden Smith’s 20 came on 4 of 13 shooting.

“It’s more than one play. When they change a shot or block a shot, it’s more than one play,” Painter said. “You’ve got to be able to get to their body and be physical, go score. I thought trey did some really good things. Even though he shot 26 times, he could have made half those misses right there.

“And [offensively], sometimes they get you. They’re great at driving the basketball. They’re great in transition, great at driving the ball. if you can’t contain the dribble and you get into help, now they’re diving with size, and you’ve got to take those divers on. You can’t allow that. You saw it a couple times when they dove. They centered it, we had to sell out to it, then just opposite, they’re hitting those for threes. They put you in those binds.

“A lot of times you can play two people, but you can’t play two people when they’re 6-11 and 7-3. You have to have a body there. I always say that about a team, like if you’re going to sit there in live and help, you’re going to be in trouble. You’ve got to be able to help people in basketball, but you can’t be helping the whole time. We just had to help way too much. Then, we just wanted to stay one on one with our fives, and Mara made a couple really nice plays in the first half. We had to try to win that battle one on one, because his passing is so good.”

Bottom line … it was pick your poison, as it is for many teams that play Michigan, and Painter had no answers. He still likes his team, he said, but he’s well aware of the reality after losing at home for a fourth conference loss.

“Our goal was to win the Big Ten. These dudes ain’t losing four games,” Painter said. “We’ve got four losses. They ain’t losing four games. So, that’s just that. That’s reality. When you’ve been in the league for over 25 years — that’s reality.”

They still have to play it out, of course, and anything can happen. But it’s clear Michigan is firmly in control of its destiny in the conference race, thanks to a huge road win Tuesday night.