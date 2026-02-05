Meet the commits: Michigan's finalized 2026 recruiting class

Michigan finished up the 2026 recruiting cycle Wednesday, adding a couple of specialists and a three-star linebacker prospect to its freshman class on February’s National Signing Day.

Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the program’s 25 signees in the 2026 class.

Five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows

Commitment Date: June 29, 2025

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

School: Gonzaga Prep

Height: 6-6.5

Weight: 235 pounds

Industry Ranking: No. 11 nationally, No. 3 edge rusher, No. 1 in Washington, D.C.

Other Notable Offers: Ohio State, South Carolina, Penn State, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, Miami, Florida State

How We Got here: Michigan identified Carter Meadows early on as one of its top overall targets in the 2026 class. He made several trips to Ann Arbor, most recently traveling to campus June 20 for a Victors Weekend official visit. The elite recruit and his family both put a lot of value on academics, and Michigan offered them the chance to play for a school with a history of defensive line development while attending a prestigious university. Turns out, U-M was the ideal fit.

Five-star running back Savion Hiter

Commitment Date: Aug. 19, 2025

Hometown: Mineral, Va.

School: Louisa County High

Height: 5-11.5

Weight: 200 pounds

Industry Ranking: No. 12 overall, No. 1 running back, No. 1 in Virginia

Other Notable Offers: Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia, Penn State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Texas, Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss

How We Got here: Michigan always looked like a top contender for Savion Hiter, but Tennessee kept things very close down the stretch of the top-ranked running back’s recruitment. He kept the process almost entirely private and did not reveal much. Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee made up his final four schools, and he took official visits to all of them. Hiter’s connection with running backs coach Tony Alford helped push U-M over the top.

Five-star athlete Salesi Moa

Commitment Date: Jan. 16, 2026

Hometown: Ogden, Utah

School: Fremont High

Height: 6-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Industry Ranking: No. 42 overall, No. 1 athlete, No. 1 in Utah

Other Notable Offers: Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Washington, Oklahoma, Michigan State, BYU, Utah

How We Got here: Michigan was a finalist for Salesi Moa last summer and even hosted the dynamic athlete on a visit for the Ohio State game while he was committed to Tennessee. He ended up flipping to Utah during the early signing period and enrolling at the university. Michigan hired his head coach, position coach and his uncle, leading to the two-way standout entering the portal.

Top 100 defensive lineman Titan Davis

Commitment Date: June 23, 2025

Hometown: Saint Louis, Missouri

School: DeSmet High

Height: 6-4

Weight: 262 pounds

Industry Ranking: No. 86 overall, No. 8 defensive lineman, No. 2 in Missouri

Other Notable Offers: Alabama, USC, Penn State, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas A&M, Miami, Oregon, Texas, Florida

How We Got here: Titan Davis held a long list of Power 4 offers but narrowed his focus to Michigan and Alabama after a May 30 official visit with the Crimson Tide. At that point, he canceled all other visits except his Victors Weekend trip to U-M. He visited Ann Arbor three times over the past year and, on that most recent trip, Michigan surged ahead of Alabama and secured his commitment.

Top 100 offensive tackle Malakai Lee

Commitment Date: June 27, 2025

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

School: Kamehameha Secondary

Height: 6-7

Weight: 310 pounds

Industry Ranking: No. 98 overall, No. 11 offensive tackle, No. 2 in Hawaii

Other Notable Offers: USC, Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Oregon, Nebraska, Missouri, BYU

How We Got here: Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome made Malakai Lee a top priority very early on in this recruiting cycle and, even as teams like USC or Texas made a push for the elite offensive lineman, the Wolverines remained a super consistent contender. The U-M staff made several trips out to Hawaii to meet with him this year, and Lee spent Victors Weekend in Ann Arbor. That trip helped seal a commitment from the Top 100 prospect.

Rivals300 wide receiver Travis Johnson

Commitment Date: July 4, 2025

Hometown: Chesapeake, Va

School: Oscar Smith

Height: 6-3

Weight: 180 pounds

Industry Ranking: No. 125 overall, No. 18 wide receiver, No. 4 in Virginia

Other Notable Offers: Penn State, South Carolina, Miami, Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky

How We Got Here: Travis Johnson visited Michigan four times over the course of his recruitment. Michigan needed to land some star power at outside receiver this cycle, and he brings that ability to the class. The Wolverines made him a top priority and, despite pushes from South Carolina and Penn State, U-M felt like the team to beat for most of his decision-making process. Michigan helped wrap things up during his June 13 official visit.

Rivals300 cornerback Jamarion Vincent

Commitment Date: Nov. 30, 2025

Hometown: Waco, Texas

School: Connally High

Height: 6-2

Weight: 165

Industry Ranking: No. 150 overall, No. 19 cornerback, No. 22 in Texas

Other Notable Offers: Texas, Texas Tech, Nebraska, Baylor, Houston, TCU, Kansas State

How We Got here: Michigan identified Jamarion Vincent as a flip target early in the fall and brought him in for an official visit in October. That trip went well, and the Wolverines continued to build momentum in his recruitment behind the scenes before he made a surprise trip back to Ann Arbor for the Ohio State game. Michigan secured the flip that weekend.

Four-star defensive lineman Alister Vallejo

Commitment Date: June 10, 2025

Hometown: Liberty Hill, Texas

School: Liberty Hill High

Height: 6-3

Weight: 310 pounds

Industry Ranking: No. 194 overall, No. 21 defensive lineman, No. 25 in Texas

Other Notable Offers: Notre Dame, SMU, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Baylor, Arizona

How We Got here: Michigan offered Alister Vallejo April 15 and prioritized him from there. He’s an underrated interior defensive line prospect, and the Wolverines really pushed for him. Defensive line coach Lou Esposito visited him in Texas during May’s evaluation period. Then, Vallejo made trips to Notre Dame and Kansas. He did not officially visit Michigan before his decision. Turns out, he did not need to.

Rivals300 offensive lineman Marky Walbridge

Commitment Date: June 25, 2025

Hometown: Needham, Mass.

School: St. Sebastian’s

Height: 6-5.5

Weight: 285 pounds

Industry Ranking: No. 247 overall, No. 18 offensive lineman, No. 2 in Massachusetts

Other Notable Offers: Ohio State, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Penn State, Boston College, Wisconsin

How We Got here: Marky Walbridge kept his recruitment very low-key, but Michigan always stood out as a real contender. Boston College was the Wolverines’ main challenger in the end as the Eagles battled to keep him home, but U-M won out after a Victors Weekend official visit.

Four-star quarterback Tommy Carr

Commitment Date: Nov. 16, 2025

Hometown: Saline, Mich.

School: Saline High

Height: 6-3

Weight: 185

Industry Ranking: No. 336 overall, No. 23 quarterback, No. 7 in Michigan

Other Notable Offers: Rutgers, Iowa State, Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green

How We Got here: Michigan kept tabs on Tommy Carr throughout his massive senior season that has him in contention for the player of the year award in his home state. He’s the grandson of U-M legend Lloyd Carr and the younger brother of Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr. The Wolverines ended up offering and pushing for a flip this fall. Other Power Four schools tried to sway him from Miami (Ohio), but U-M was the only one that really turned his head in the end.

Four-star edge rusher Tariq Boney

Commitment Date: April 26, 2025

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

School: St. John’s

Height: 6-1

Weight: 230

Industry Ranking: No. 345 overall, No. 37 edge rusher, No. 2 in D.C.

Other Notable Offers: Tennessee, Texas A&M, Washington, Penn State, Wisconsin, Georgia, Marlyland

How We Got here: Tariq Boney picked Michigan over Cincinnati, Tulane and West Virginia. Defensive line coach Lou Esposito prioritized him this spring, and the explosive edge rusher visited in April before pledging to the program.

Four-star safety Jordan Deck

Commitment Date: July 16, 2025

Hometown: Frisco, Texas

School: Lone Star High

Height: 6-3

Weight: 180 pounds

Industry Ranking: No. 399 overall, No. 31 safety, No. 54 in Texas

Other Notable Offers: LSU, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Miami, Colorado, Texas Tech, Auburn, Oklahoma

How We Got Here: Jordan Deck took a full slate of official visits and, going into his June 13 trip to Michigan, the Wolverines looked like the leaders in his recruitment. Baylor changed that the following week during his OV with the home-state school, leading to a surprise commitment. Michigan’s staff never gave up though and, less than a month later, Deck flipped his pledge to the Wolverines.

Three-star edge rusher McHale Blade

Commitment Date: June 9, 2025

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

School: Simeon Academy

Height: 6-5

Weight: 255

Industry Ranking: No. 416 overall, No. 46 edge rusher, No. 13 in Illinois

Other Notable Offers: Notre Dame, USC, Oregon, Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Miami

How We Got here: Notre Dame looked like the heavy favorite in McHale Blade’s recruitment for a long time, but Michigan always loomed as a very real challenger for the Fighting Irish. The Wolverines the edge rusher to campus last weekend for his official visit, and that trip showed Blade that Ann Arbor was home for him. He committed to U-M Monday morning after returning home from the visit.

Three-star quarterback Brady Smigiel

Commitment Date: April 26, 2025

Hometown: Newbury Park, California

School: Newbury Park High

Height: 6-4.5

Weight: 215 pounds

Industry Ranking: No. 437 overall, No. 28 quarterback, No. 41 in California

Other Notable Offers: Oregon, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Florida, Ole Miss, Miami, Georgia

How We Got here: Brady Smigiel strongly considered Michigan last year before Michigan took another 2026 quarterback, and he picked Florida State. Things came full circle for the signal-caller and the Wolverines when Chip Lindsey joined the staff. They already had an existing connection that built quickly after Smigiel reopened his recruitment. Michigan made him the program’s top target and sealed a commitment shortly after a multi-day spring visit.

Three-star tight end Mason Bonner

Commitment Date: May 22, 2025

Hometown: Denver, Colorado

School: Mullen High

Height: 6-6

Weight: 200 pounds

Industry Ranking: No. 554 overall, No. 32 tight end, No. 5 in Colorado

Other Notable Offers: Miami, Penn State, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Arizona, Missouri, Kansas State

How We Got here: Michigan offered Mason Bonner late last year and made him a clear priority from that point on. The Wolverines visited him in January and hosted him on his first visit in March. Going into official visits, he narrowed things down to just Michigan and Minnesota, setting official visits with both programs. Then, Steve Casula visited him this spring and helped lock up a commitment.

Three-star offensive lineman Adrian Hamilton

Commitment Date: Dec. 2, 2025

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

School: St. John’s College High

Height: 6-2.5

Weight: 295

Industry Ranking: No. 623 overall, No. 57 interior offensive lineman, No. 4 in D.C.

Other Notable Offers: Virginia Tech, Maryland, Virginia, Michigan State, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh

How We Got here: Michigan wanted to add a true center to this class and locked in on Adrian Hamilton as one of its primary targets. He reciprocated that interest and locked in an official visit for the Ohio State game. The Wolverines steadily gained momentum in his recruitment leading up to this trip and then secured the flip soon after.

Three-star linebacker Aden Reeder

Commitment Date: November 6, 2025

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

School: St. Xavier

Height: 6-3

Weight: 210

Industry Ranking: No. 660 overall, No. 58 linebacker, No. 32 in Ohio

Other Notable Offers: Wisconsin, Michigan State, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Boston College, Nebraska, West Virginia, Cincinnati

How We Got here: Aden Reeder committed to Wisconsin early in the cycle before Michigan extended an offer this fall as the disruptive linebacker continued to make plays for one of the top prep programs in Ohio. He grew up a Michigan fan and always dreamed of playing for the Maize and Blue so, when he took an official visit to U-M for the Purdue game, he ended up flipping to the Wolverines.

Three-star offensive tackle Tommy Fraumann

Commitment Date: November 7, 2025

Hometown: Wilmette, Ill.

School: Loyola Academy

Height: 6-7

Weight: 250

Industry Ranking: No. 716 overall, No. 56 offensive tackle, No. 18 in Illinois

Other Notable Offers: Miami (Ohio), Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Toledo, Oregon State

How We Got here: Michigan kept tabs on Tommy Fraumann during a strong start to his senior year before bringing him in for an official visit during the weekend of the Washington game. That trip went well, and he ended up committing to the program less than a month later. He’s a legacy recruit for the Wolverines.

Three-star linebacker Markel Dabney

Commitment Date: June 27, 2025

Hometown: Chester, Va.

School: Huguenot High

Height: 6-1

Weight: 210

Industry Ranking: No. 788 overall, No. 68 linebacker, No. 21 in Virginia

Other Notable Offers: South Carolina, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida State, Indiana, Miami

How We Got here: Michigan was the favorite in Markel Dabney’s recruitment for a significant chunk of the spring, but he made a fairly surprising commitment to SMU in May. The Wolverines kept pushing for the priority linebacker and hosted him for a June 13 official visit and welcomed him back to campus later that same week for a 7-on-7 camp. Dabney flipped to Michigan soon after those trips.

Three-star running back Jonathan Brown

Commitment Date: June 21, 2025

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

School: St. Francis DeSales

Height: 6-1

Weight: 200

Industry Ranking: No. 801 overall, No. 49 running back, No. 38 in Ohio

Other Notable Offers: Rutgers, Toledo, Kent State

How We Got here: Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford watched Jonathan Brown work out twice this summer, once in Ann Arbor and again at the Sound Mind Sound Body showcase at Wayne State. The three-star rising senior impressed the staff enough to earn an offer, and he did not wait long to commit.

Three-star cornerback Ernest Nunley

Commitment Date: January 20, 2026

Hometown: Anaheim, California

School: Western High

Height: 6-0

Weight: 165

Industry Ranking: No. 1,040 overall, No. 97 cornerback, No. 81 in California

Other Notable Offers: Cal, Arizona, San Diego State

How We Got here: Ernest Nunley signed with Cal but reconsidered that pledge after the coaching change. He has a longstanding connection with Michigan safeties coach Tyler Stockton and, as soon as the defensive back asked for a release from his signing, the Wolverines moved fast to add him to the class.

Three-star linebacker Kaden Catchings

Commitment Date: November 11, 2025

Hometown: Jackson, Mississippi

School: Hartfield Academy

Height: 6-1

Weight: 205

Industry Ranking: No. 1,042 overall, No. 99 linebacker, No. 32 in Mississippi

Other Notable Offers: Ole Miss, USF, Liberty, Memphis, Western Kentucky, Old Dominion

How We Got here: Kaden Catchings earned his Michigan offer during an unofficial visit with the Wolverines this summer. He had recently committed to Liberty at that point, but he expressed interest in returning to Ann Arbor in the fall for an official visit. That trip came together for the Nov. 1 Purdue game, and he flipped from USF to Michigan shortly afterwards.

Three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile

Commitment Date: October 17, 2024

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

School: Parish Episcopal School

Height: 6-0

Weight: 178

Industry Ranking: No. 1,219 overall, No. 185 wide receiver, No. 166 in Texas

Other Notable Offers: Oklahoma, Penn State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, Florida State, Auburn

How We Got here: Jaylen Pile is one of the foundational members of this class. He committed last fall and remains locked in with the program. The receiver stopped by Ann Arbor for the Texas Game before making his commitment later in the fall. Pile is probably the most vocal recruiter in the class.

Three-star linebacker Ndi Etta

Commitment Date: Feb. 1, 2026

Hometown: Argyle, Texas

School: Liberty Christian

Height: 6-1

Weight: 215

Industry Ranking: No. 2,633 overall, No. 255 linebacker, No. 347 in Texas

Other Notable Offers: Army, Miami (Ohio), Toledo, UTEP

How We Got here: Ndi Etta is the younger brother of Michigan defensive lineman Enow Etta. He is the only recruit to pick up an offer from the Wolverines during the coaching change. Army was the other team in the miss for the versatile pass rusher, but he picked Michigan in the week leading up to signing day.

Kicker Jacob Baggett

Commitment Date: January 23, 2026

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

School: Providence Day

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170

Industry Ranking: No. 2,849 overall, No. 31 kicker, No. 89 in North Carolina

Other Notable Offers: Kentucky, Marshall, Western Kentucky

How We Got here: Michigan lost its first kicker commit of the class after the coaching change but moved quick to prioritize Jacob Baggett. He visited the Wolverines in January and quickly committed.

Long snapper Jack Treutelaar

Commitment Date: January 30, 2026

Hometown: Libertyville, Illinois

School: Libertyville High

Height: 6-1

Weight: 200

Industry Ranking: Unranked

Other Notable Offers: Toledo

How We Got here: The Wolverines needed to find a long snapper after losing its previous signee to Georgia after the coaching change. Special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs reached out to Jack Treutelaar last week, and Michigan quickly emerged as the favorite in his recruitment.