Meet the Michigan basketball commits: Lincoln Cosby joins loaded group
The Michigan Wolverines added another piece to their 2026 basketball recruiting class on Tuesday night with the commitment of forward Lincoln Cosby, who recently reclassified from the class of 2027.
The five-man haul for the 2026 cycle currently ranks 26th in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. The group currently sits at No. 8 in the Big Ten behind USC, Michigan State, Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, Indiana and Oregon.
Here is a look at the group so far.
Four-star small forward Lincoln Cosby
Commitment Date: 2/10/2026
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
School: Montverde Academy (FL)
Height: 6-9
Weight: 205 pounds
Industry Ranking: No. 22 overall, No. 7 small forward, No. 3 in Florida
Other Notable Offers: Cincinnati, Louisville, Houston, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky
How we got here: The most recent addition to the 2026 class is also Michigan’s highest-rated after Cosby made the decision to reclassify from the 2027 cycle, where he ranked as a five-star and that class’ No. 9 overall recruit. Cosby cited U-M’s ability to do creative things with athletic, versatile forwards as the biggest reason for his decision, and he could be the next in line as a do-it-all forward that can handle some guard responsibilities in Dusty May’s system.
Four-star power forward Quinn Cosello
Commitment Date: 9/16/2025
Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
School: The Newman School
Height: 6-10
Weight: 195 pounds
Industry Ranking: No. 40 overall, No. 5 power forward, No. 1 in Massachusetts
Other Notable Offers: Michigan State, Purdue, Minnesota, Maryland, Texas, Ohio State, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Stanford, Tennessee, Northwestern, Providence, Oklahoma, Illinois, Notre Dame, Boston College, Iowa, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Villanova
How we got here: Michigan was able to land Quinn Costello over a bevy of other national contenders such as Purdue, North Carolina, Michigan State and others. The McDonald’s All-American could fill the role that Will Tschetter leaves behind after this season, but with much higher upside long-term if he can find the motor to match it.
Four-star shooting guard Joseph Hartman
Commitment Date: 10/1/2025
Hometown: Gainesville, Florida
School: The Rock School
Height: 6-6
Weight: 185 pounds
Industry Ranking: No. 87 overall, No. 23 shooting guard, No. 11 in Florida
Other Notable Offers: Dayton, Butler, Iowa, Minnesota, Stanford, UCF, Saint Louis, Liberty, Penn State, Tulane, California, Tulsa, Nebraska-Omaha, Wichita State, Virginia Tech, College of Charleston, USF, Charlotte, Jacksonville
How we got here: The son of Florida associate head coach Carlin Hartman was the fifth top-100 recruit that Michigan has signed under May and has a well-rounded game who is able to initiate offense and play several different types of roles, which makes him another versatile chess piece for U-M moving forward.
Three-star shooting guard Malachi Brown
Commitment Date: 9/24/2025
Hometown: Knoxville, Tennessee
School: Knoxville Catholic
Height: 6-5
Weight: 196 pounds
Industry Ranking: No. 194 overall, No. 48 shooting guard, No. 7 in Tennessee
Other Notable Offers: N/A
How we got here: Malachi Brown is one of the more fascinating takes of the May era thus far given that his only offer at the time of his commitment was from UC Santa Barbara. May was tipped off about Brown over the summer and offered him after a workout in Knoxville last fall. He can be best described right now as a developmental prospect with tons of defensive upside, and is a lotto ticket for a few years down the road.
International center Marcus Moller
Commitment Date: 7/8/2025
Hometown: Espergærde, Denmark
School: Unicaja Malaga U22
Height: 7-3
Weight: 230
Industry Ranking: Unranked
Other Notable Offers: N/A
How we got here: Marcus Moller visited Michigan over the summer and is a stretch five with the ability to knock down shots from the perimeter and was the program’s first commitment during the 2026 cycle. However, he has recently stepped away from basketball to focus on treatment for testicular cancer, so his playing status is currently to be determined. He signed in November, along with Costello, Hartman and Brown.