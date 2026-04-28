Meet the signees: Michigan basketball's 9 new faces fill recruiting and transfer class

Michigan Wolverines basketball announced two high school signees and three transfer portal additions on Tuesday afternoon, bringing in a total of 9 new players for the 2026-27 season.

Here’s a breakdown of the players to sign with the defending national champions

RECRUITS

Five-star combo guard Brandon McCoy

Commitment Date: 4/4/2026

Hometown: Bellflower, Calif.

School: Sierra Canyon

Height: 6-5

Weight: 190

Industry Ranking: No. 11 overall, No. 1 combo guard, No. 5 player in California

Other Notable Offers: Arkansas, Alabama, Duke, Miami, USC, Arizona, Houston, Kansas, Texas, Tennessee, BYU, Oregon, UCLA, LSU, Arizona State, Kentucky, Auburn

Michigan officially announced the addition of Brandon McCoy on April 28, a little over three weeks after he committed to the Wolverines during the Fab Five’s alternate broadcast of the 91-73 win over Arizona in the Final Four on April 4. As a senior at Sierra Canyon, he averaged 19.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game, earning California All-State Player of the Year honors and McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand Classic nods.

What Dusty May said: “Brandon is a special talent and someone who has the ability to impact the game in so many ways. He has a special feel for the game and competitiveness that really stands out. He can score at all three levels, create for others, and make winning plays on both ends of the floor. What stands out most is his approach to the game and his desire to keep getting better.”

Four-star forward Quinn Costello

Commitment Date: 9/16/2025

Hometown: Boston, Mass.

School: The Newman School

Height: 6-10

Weight: 195 pounds

Industry Ranking: No. 39 overall, No. 5 power forward, No. 1 in Massachusetts

Other Notable Offers: Michigan State, Purdue, Minnesota, Maryland, Texas, Ohio State, Tennessee, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Villanova, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Syracuse, Wisconsin

Quinn Costello signed with Michigan in November and averaged 16.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game during his senior campaign at The Newman School, where he also earned McDonald’s All-American honors. He also performed on the Under Armour Circuit last year with the Middlesex Magic, averaging 11 points and 5 rebounds per game.

What Dusty May said: “Quinn brings versatility and motor. He’s a big who runs the floor hard, rebounds outside his area, and embraces contact. He has a great touch and an instinct for positioning — both offensively and defensively. He’s continued to add strength and confidence in his perimeter game, and we see real potential for growth there. His energy and competitiveness lift everyone around him. Quinn’s also a connector — he’s humble, hard-working and fully invested in the team. He’ll be a guy who earns respect the moment he steps on campus.”

Four-star guard Lincoln Cosby

Commitment Date: 2/10/2026

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

School: Montverde Academy (FL)

Height: 6-10

Weight: 205

Industry Ranking: No. 43 overall, No. 15 small forward, No. 5 in Florida

Other Notable Offers: Cincinnati, Louisville, Houston, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky

Lincoln Cosby made the decision to reclassify from the 2027 cycle, where he ranked as a five-star and that class’s No. 9 overall recruit. He will redshirt next season in Ann Arbor while working his way back from a torn ACL. Cosby cited U-M’s ability to do creative things with athletic, versatile forwards as the biggest reason for his decision, and he could be the next in line as a do-it-all forward that can handle some guard responsibilities in May’s system.

What Dusty May said: “Lincoln has great size, athleticism and versatility, and he impacts the game in a lot of ways. He can defend multiple positions, rebound, run the floor, and make plays with the ball in his hands. We’re excited to support him through his rehab process and help him come back even stronger.”

Four-star guard Joseph Hartman

Commitment Date: 10/1/2025

Hometown: Gainesville, Florida

School: The Rock School

Height: 6-6

Weight: 185 pounds

Industry Ranking: No. 90 overall, No. 23 shooting guard, No. 13 in Florida

Other Notable Offers: Dayton, Butler, Iowa, Minnesota, Stanford, UCF, Saint Louis, Liberty, Penn State, Tulane, California, Tulsa, Nebraska-Omaha, Wichita State, Virginia Tech, College of Charleston, USF, Charlotte, Jacksonville

Joseph Hartman, the son of Florida associate head coach Carlin Hartman has a well-rounded game who is able to initiate offense and play several different types of roles, which makes him another versatile chess piece for U-M moving forward.

What Dusty May said: “Joseph’s is a floor general. He plays with great command and confidence, and his voice carries through the team. He’s a strong decision-maker who understands tempo, spacing and how to put teammates in successful positions. He combines toughness with feel. He’s not afraid to make the extra pass or take a big shot when it matters. His competitive nature and basketball IQ make him a perfect fit for how we want to play. What we love is that Joseph loves the process — film, lifting, reps. He’s wired to improve every day, and that mindset will serve him and our program extremely well.”

Three-star guard Malachi Brown

Commitment Date: 9/24/2025

Hometown: Knoxville, Tennessee

School: Knoxville Catholic

Height: 6-5

Weight: 196 pounds

Industry Ranking: No. 197 overall, No. 46 shooting guard, No. 7 in Tennessee

Other Notable Offers: N/A

Malachi Brown is one of the more fascinating takes of the May era thus far, given that his only offer at the time of his commitment was from UC Santa Barbara. May was tipped off about Brown over the summer and offered him after a workout in Knoxville last fall. He can be best described right now as a developmental prospect with tons of defensive upside, and is a lotto ticket for a few years down the road.

What Dusty May said: “Malachi is a dynamic athlete who plays with explosiveness and edge. He has the quickness and strength to pressure the ball defensively and get downhill on offense. His ability to guard multiple positions and finish through contact gives us a lot of lineup flexibility. He’s developing as a playmaker and shooter, and he’s already shown he can impact winning in different ways. Malachi’s presence on the floor changes the game. He plays with emotion and passion that energizes everyone. He’s built for our culture — tough, competitive and team-first.”

International center Marcus Moller

Commitment Date: 7/8/2025

Hometown: Espergærde, Denmark

School: Unicaja Malaga U22

Height: 7-3

Weight: 230

Industry Ranking: Unranked

Other Notable Offers: N/A

Marcus Moller visited Michigan over the summer and is a stretch five with the ability to knock down shots from the perimeter and was the program’s first commitment during the 2026 cycle. However, he recently stepped away from basketball to focus on treatment for testicular cancer, so his playing status is currently to be determined. He signed in November, along with Costello, Hartman and Brown.

What Dusty May said: “Marcus is a connector. He plays for his teammates, talks on defense and embraces preparation. He really plays with a poise beyond his years. He can handle, pass and shoot, and he processes the game quickly, which fits our pace-and-space style. He is comfortable making simple plays, stretching the floor, and guarding multiple positions. With his length and shooting touch, we believe he can contribute early while still having a high ceiling in our system. Most importantly, he’s about the right things: work, humility and team. He’s coachable, detail-oriented and relentless in his daily habits. He’ll thrive in Ann Arbor because he values development and the student-athlete experience.”

MICHIGAN TRANSFER PORTAL SIGNEES

Cincinnati center Moustapha Thiam

Commitment Date: 4/24

Hometown: Dakar, Senegal

School: DME Academy (Fla.)

Height: 7-2

Weight: 250 pounds

Industry Ranking: No. 13 overall, No. 3 center

Other Notable Offers: Kansas, Michigan State, UConn, St. John’s

Moustapha Thiam started 31 games this season for the Bearcats, ranking second on the team with 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, which earned him All-Big 12 honorable mention honors. He is also a terrific rim protector, recording 50 blocks this season, along with 9 double-doubles, 21 double-figure scoring outings and 7 double-digit rebounding games. Thiam was 145-of-253 (57.3%) from 2-point range this year and made 15 threes on the year on 52 attempts (28.8%). Other schools in the mix include Kansas, Michigan State, UConn, St. John’s and others.

What Dusty May said: “Moustapha is someone we’re really excited about. You don’t find many players of his size and ability to move the way he does. He protects the rim, rebounds, runs the floor and changes the game defensively. He’s still improving, too, so we’re ready to get to work.”

Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella

Commitment Date: 4/9/2026

Hometown: Scarborough, ME

School: Brewster Academy

Height: 6-11

Weight: 240 pounds

Industry Ranking: No. 39 overall, No. 9 power forward

Other Notable Offers: Unknown

J.P. Estrella spent three seasons at Tennessee and has two years of eligibility remaining after redshirting due to injury as a sophomore in 2024-25. Estrella is the No. 36 overall player and No. 7 power forward in the NCAA transfer portal, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. The Scarborough, Maine, native averaged 10 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game while appearing in 33 contests with 13 starts for the Volunteers in 2025-26.

What Dusty May said: “J.P. brings size, toughness and a lot of energy to our frontcourt,” said May. “He knows what it takes to win at a high level and plays the game the right way. He runs the floor, rebounds, competes on every possession and gives us a strong presence around the basket. Just as important, he’s a great teammate and someone who fits exactly what we’re building here.”

LSU forward Jalen Reed

Commitment Date: 4/23/2026

Hometown: Jackson, Mississippi

School: SoCal Academy

Height: 6-10

Weight: 245 pounds

Industry Ranking: No. 160 overall, No. 44 power forward

Other Notable Offers: Unknown

Jalen Reed is coming off an Achilles injury that ended his 2025-26 season after 6 games, marking the second year in a row he was sidelined with an injury. He has played only 14 games over the last two years. Last season, Reed averaged 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 57.1% from the field. He was a top-65 commit and four-star recruit coming out of high school. Reed played in 79 games over the last four seasons at LSU, averaging 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He was in the middle of a breakout year in 2024-25, averaging 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game before tearing his ACL in Dec. 20224 vs. Florida State.

What Dusty May said: “Despite the challenges of the past two years, Jalen brings experience, toughness and a physical presence to our frontcourt. He’s shown he can play at a high level, and having someone with that experience is important for our program.”





