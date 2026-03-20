Michigan 101, Howard 80 instant reactions: Second half offense, better defense spark blowout

Michigan wore the home whites for its first-round game with Howard Thursday night, the first of what the Wolverines hope will be six games on the way to a national title. Our running thoughts and final impressions after an incredible second half on the way to a 101-80 first round NCAA Tournament win ..

• A great sign early — made triples, one each for Yaxel Lendeborg and Roddy Gayle Jr. from the corner (a GREAT sign for him) and then another from the top for grad wing Nimari Burnett. Gayle, of course, was playing near his hometown and had a lot of local media attention yesterday. He’d play his best game of the year.

But Howard picked it up after looking nervous early. They took advantage of some switches to hit a couple threes that kept them close, and the Wolverines’ defense was a bit lax.

Gayle, though, was on fire. He scored nine of Michigan’s first 26 points, which they had at 9:59. But Howard had 20, and the Bison were 10 of 16 from long range in the first half. Every time the Wolverines helped, they got a look … too many. Some were contested, but even those fell.

• Nice to finally see Will Tschetter hit a triple to answer one from Howard that cut it to 26-23. But the Wolverines continued to struggle on defense, and the Bison made 7 of 12 triples to stay within five, 34-29, at 6:18 of the first half … in fact, they made 7 in a row at one point.

But good minutes from Tschetter, who hit a pair of threes and notched a rebound and an assist in his best showing in some time.

• Frosh Trey McKenney’s triple make it 43-34 Wolverines, and at that point they were 7-for-12 from long range. It was a good thing they were, given how the Bison were shooting … and it was a bit of a surprise given how well the Bison were plaing offensively.

Michigan continued to give too much help and lose shooters, and Howard made them pay. Yaxel Lendeborg, whose first three shots were triples (once again, not aggressive enough early — he made one) lost a shooter in the corner when U-M was up 11 that gave the momentum back.

Back up 11, they lost a three-point shooter again for a 4-point play. Guard Cam Gillus completed it to cut it back to 7. Just not good enough defensively. At the same time, 9-for-15 from three-point range was unexpected, and the Bison were still down 7.

But yet another triple, this one contested at the buzzer, cut it to 4 at the break, and it came after a long outlet pass went through Tschetter’s hands. Ten for 16 from long range was the difference between a blowout and a tight game … regardless, the Wolverines just weren’t good enough in the first half.

• Lendeborg — not aggressive enough, even to start the second half. He got an offensive rebound, and rather than look to score, he got rid of it quickly. Michigan’s first two shots of the second half, in fact, were Cadeau triple attempts before the Wolverines finally went inside to Johnson for an and-one.

The Wolverines finally mixed it up on defense and employed a full court trap that was successful the first time they brought it out. They went right back to Johnson, and he finished again.

But — once again, Howard answered with a triple after breaking the press. It was, by far, the Bison’s best three point showing of the year, and it was the only reason this game was remotely close.

• Crazy enough, it was the three-ball that kept Michigan ahead, and from unlikely sources. Up six, Johnson tripled from the corner to push the lead to 9. It would be a spark for the offense.

The Bison started the second half with four fouls, too, in the first four minutes when the Wolverines got more aggressive inside. Three of their starters had three each. And U-M continued to play through Johnson, who scored 12 of Michigan’s first 18 points to start the second half, all in the first 5 minutes of the half.

• Another Gayle triple in the second half, a blocked shot, some aggressive defense — several in the crowd were behind him, too, and he played with more confidence than we’d seen in several weeks from the grad. He fouled out with 14 points and two assists.

• The Wolverines finally got more aggressive and into the Howard shooters, and that changed the game in addition to the domination inside offensively. It was 87-65 with 7:32 remaining — Michigan was shooting 73.7 percent from the floor, averaging 1.76 points per possession for the half, and the Bison had only attempted 6 triples. Most were contested and they made 2.

• The only thing left to determine was the final score and the round of 32 opponent between St. Louis and Georgia. And the score continued to climb with Mara dominating in the paint and the defense stifling Howard. It was 93-65 with 5:26 remaining and would finish 101-80 after May emptied the bench.

Michigan shot 67.3 percent from the floor and were led by Johnson’s 21, Mara’s 19. The Wolverines were 11-for-11 on layups against a smaller team, a trend that needs to continue. But 69 percent shooting in the second half — outstanding.