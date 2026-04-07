Michigan 69, UConn 63: Instant reactions — simply known as National Champions

Michigan didn’t play its best game in the National Championship game tilt with UConn, but it turned out the Wolverines didn’t have to. It turned out to be the kind of game the Huskies wanted, and U-M pulled it out anyway. Running thoughts on a 69-63 win to clinch the Wolverines’ first title since 1989.

Two shots at the rim for the Wolverines on their first possession, two missed opportunities. Big man Morez Johnson Jr. missed a point blank shot, and Aday Mara had one rim in and out. It would prove to be that kind of game.

But the Wolverines were getting good looks at the rim … that was the good news. And while UConn was blanketing Michigan three-point shooters, that opened it up for the around-the bucket game.

• The Huskies, meanwhile, went to former Wolverine Tarris Reed Jr. early and often. He made one of his first three against Aday Mara, but U-M was guarding the three-point line well. UConn guard Braylon Mullins had two attempts in the first five minutes, but both were tough shots.

• A big moment — Silas Demary Jr. picked up his second foul on a great drive and reverse finish on by Cadeau. The Wolverinees were up 11-7 and had an opportunity, though points were tough to come by. Mara was getting ;ushed away from the hoop and tried his lefty hoookk from too far from the bucket.

Meawhile, the Huskies started to heat up from three. A pair of them had them right back in the game, and it was looking like the rock fight with the occasional three they wanted it to be. It didn’t help that the Wolverines started 0-for-3 from three-point range, including two misses form Cadeau.

It also seemed like Yaxel Lendeborg, who was in the starting lineup despite a left leg injury, was limited and having a tough time pushing off. He was quiet in the first 8 minutes, no points, no rebounds, one foul.

• Alex Karaban’s second three had UConn in the lead and gaining confidence. The Wolveirners, meanwhkle, were missing shots they’d been making all tournament, including apair of whide open triples from frosh Trey McKenney.

Michigan started 6-of-18 and it was an ugly, 18-15 game at 8:00 … just the way UConn wanted it.

• A ticky-tack foul on Cadeau, his second, sent him to the bench at 6:24 for the rest of the half, a significant development. But the Wolverines were already in the bonus, and that paid off with four free throws.

Still, the difference in the half to that point — UConn was 4-of-10 from three-point range, Michigan 0-for-7, including another Trey McKenney miss. And Lendeborg tried to be aggressive to the rim, but it just didn’t seem he had confidence in his injured leg. It even gave out on him on one drive.

• Another game, another questionable goaltending call on Mara. He seemed to get the ball at the top of a shot from Reed, but it was called a bucket. Could have gone either way.

Reed picked up his second foul at 3:58, and the Wolverines started working the offensive glass. To that point, UConn had been out-hustling Michigan and getting too many second shots on their three-pointers. It was only 5 second chance points, but it was critical in a low scoring game.

• With Reed out, the Wolverines started working inside. First Lendeborg over the top, then Mara backing in and scoring, made it 29-25. Eighteen of U-M’s 29 points were in the paint, but they had only three assists.

• Huge triple from the top from Solo Ball out of a timeout. Mara went right back at Reed, though, and finished over him to answer. They took a 33-29 lead into the half in which they didn’t hit a three, didn’t play well offensively, going 11-for-30 from the floor, and with Lendeborg playing hurt.

• Another big moment in the second half … Dmeary Jr. picked up his third foul. Michigan, though, continued to struggle badly offensively. The Wolverines turned it over three times on their first seven possessions of the second half.

But a huge moment — Ball picked up his fourth foul when Cadeau took him to the rim, and one, to push the lead to 38-31. The Wolverines were on the cusp of blowing it open even playing poorly when Lendeborg took it to the rim and finished in transition, and-one, to make it 41-33 at 15:16.

• But U-M remained cold from the floor. They were 0-for-10 from three-point range and still struggling on the offensive glass. UConn was within 8 without two of its best players on the floor as a result.

Cadeau finally tripled at 12:50 to push the lead to 48-37, forcing another timeout, but UConn made four straight, including two free throws on a clean block by Johnson, and continued to chip away. Demary Jr. came back in at 11:00.

• Every time Michigan had a chance to pull away, the Wolverines took poor shots or turned it over. As such, it was still 50-43 and within shouting distance at 8:43. The officials were letting them play a bit more, too … it was getting extremely physical. And it was a 5-point game at 8:17 after a Lendeborg missed triple. UConn had 17 offensive rebounds at that point – unacceptable, frankly.

What was saving the Wolverines — 5-for-24 three-point shooting from UConn. U-M was only 1-for-14.

• Horrible possession for the Wolverines out of the under-8 timeout when Cadeau airmailed it over Mara’s head. Michigan had a chance to push the lead to nine, but failed. A couple stops, though, and McKenney finally got to the line after going coast to coast.

To that point, the Wolverines were playing too much “hero ball.” And still, they were up nine when UConn got its 18thoffensive rebound and 19th after two missed free throws.

They were up 11 when Braylon Mullins hit a corner three to cut it to 56-48. He made another to cut it to 7 after a Lendeborg tip-in. That was the only way UConn was going to pull it out, but they were still within shouting distance.

• Still, it was Michigan’s to lose, up 60-51 after two Lendeborg free throws. And at 3:48, they were still up with 3:48 remaining and Reed Jr. going to the line. He made both. Michigan was in the bonus at 2:45, though, and Cadeau made two. If they made their free throws down the stretch and guarded the three-point line, they were probably going to win … and then they let Karaban loose from the top.

• The bucket of the game … a huge answer after a turnover and miss by UConn on the other end at the rim. McKenney made his first triple in four attempts. It was a nine-point edge with 1:49 remaining. But a couple tough calls under the Huskies’ bucket still kept it within shouting distance with 48.8 seconds remaining.

And when U-M turned it over and Ball made a triple off the glass with 37.2 seconds remaining, it was only a 4-point game. Even with Demary Jr. having fouled out, the Huskies were right there … even more so when Gayle missed two free throws. Karaban missed a three, though, and McKenney was fouled, going to the line for two. He clinched it with a pair.

What a year for the Wolverines … this will go down as U-M’s best team in history.