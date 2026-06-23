Michigan A.D. Warde Manuel talks Dusty May's departure, confirms Boynton promotion

Michigan head coach Dusty May is the latest elite coach to leave Ann Arbor, but like former football coach Jim Harbaugh, he does so having won a national championship. May is headed to the Dallas Mavericks of the NBA after two years heading the U-M basketball program … athletic director Warde Manuel issued a statement Tuesday on his departure.

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“While we are disappointed to see Dusty leave Michigan, we are deeply grateful to the May family for the lasting impact they have made on our program and our university,” Manuel said. “In just two seasons, Dusty restored Michigan Basketball to national prominence and led our Wolverines through one of the greatest chapters in program history, culminating in our first national championship in 37 years. His leadership, vision, and belief in our student-athletes helped create a culture of excellence that made the entire Michigan community proud.

“We thank Dusty for his commitment to our program and the University of Michigan, and we wish him, Anna, and their family continued success as he begins this next chapter with the Dallas Mavericks.”

Assistant coach Mike Boynton Jr. will take over the program in the interim, and his goal will be to keep the team together. Players will have the option to portal out, and as reported earlier today, several schools are already trying to poach the Wolverines’ players.

“With summer workouts starting this week, Mike Boynton has been appointed head coach in an interim capacity,” Manuel said. “Mike has been an invaluable member of our staff and a respected leader throughout his career. He knows what Michigan Basketball represents and has earned the trust and respect of our student-athletes and everyone in our program. His experience, character, and commitment to our values make him the right person to guide the team during this transition.”

Boynton spent eight years at Oklahoma State (2017-24), the final seven as the Cowboys’ head coach. He served as an assistant under Brad Underwood at Stephen F. Austin for three seasons, followed him to Oklahoma State in 2016-17, and took the head coaching job after Underwood left for Illinois.

Boynton led the Cowboys to a 119-109 record, including a trip to the 2021 NCAA Tournament and two NIT quarterfinal appearances in 2018 and 2023. He had three 20-plus win seasons and helped guide OSU to a runner-up finish at the 2021 Big 12 Tournament. His 119 wins rank fourth all-time in Oklahoma State history.

Sources have suggested he’ll be given the job for a year, though that wasn’t confirmed in the release.

“Michigan Basketball’s tradition is as strong as ever, and our future remains bright,” Manuel said. “.We will move forward with confidence, pride, and an unwavering commitment to the championship standard that defines this program.”