Michigan AD Warde Manuel hints jersey patches, Big House ads coming: 'We must look at new, innovative revenue streams'

The Michigan Wolverines athletic department has spent the last few years working on ways to increase revenue in the new era of college sports, which includes revenue sharing with student-athletes. According to Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, all options are on the table.

Over the last year, Michigan has added outdoor concerts to its repertoire by hosting Zach Bryan last fall at the Big House, with two Morgan Wallen concerts coming this summer. Now, it seems that jersey patches, on-field advertising and in-game sponsorships are all on the table.

“The landscape of college athletics continues to change at a rapid pace, and Michigan Athletics is taking the necessary and proactive steps to secure our leadership role now and far into the future,” Manuel wrote in an email to athletics supporters. “To consistently compete for championships across all 29 of our varsity sports, we must look at new, innovative revenue streams. Crucially, this includes expanding our support for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) to build and sustain the championship-caliber rosters you expect—and that delivered a football national championship in 2023, our men’s basketball national championship this year, and seven Big Ten Championships during the 2025-26 academic year.

“For generations, the bowl of Michigan Stadium has been a sacred space. We have intentionally protected the Big House from the commercialization seen elsewhere, limiting on-field and in-stadium visuals to the Big Ten Conference logo, the Allstate field goal nets, and our partnerships with Nike/Jordan and Gatorade. Given my history as a football player, I have great respect for Michigan Stadium’s long, storied, and distinguished history. We will work to ensure that any advertising is implemented strategically, tastefully, and in a manner consistent with the values of the University of Michigan.

“However, to support our student-athletes in this new era without compromising their competitive edge, we must carefully expand our corporate sponsorships into venues where we have previously held back. To that end, our partners at Michigan Sports Properties and Learfield are currently in discussions with potential sponsors about our new Leaders and Best Champion Partner Program.

We are approaching these discussions with the utmost respect for the tradition of the Big House. We are exploring new revenue assets that are highly visible but thoughtfully integrated, including:

Jersey patches

On-field and on-court logos

In-game sponsorships and digital scoreboard advertising

“The revenue generated through this program will be directly invested in our student-athletes through scholarships, NIL opportunities, upgrading our athletic facilities, and retaining our world-class coaches. While these initiatives represent a new era in revenue generation, please know that we remain fiercely committed to upholding Michigan’s core values. We will preserve the look, feel, and soul of the Michigan Stadium experience that makes Saturdays in Ann Arbor so special.”

Michigan’s rivals have made attempts to raise additional funds this way in recent years. In August 2022, Ohio Stadium’s playing surface became known as Safelite Field as part of a multi-year sponsorship. Last week, Michigan State announced a 10-year, $40 million jersey patch deal with MSUFCU. It appears similar types of activations could be in the works in Ann Arbor.