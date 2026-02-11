Newsstand: Documentary on 2017 Michigan team plane crash coming Feb. 24

Tweets Of The Day

‘The Miracle of March 8’ — a documentary on the Michigan men’s basketball team’s plane crash ahead of the 2017 Big Ten Tournament — will be out on Feb. 24 on Big Ten Networi.

"The pilot hits the brakes, and at that point you know something is wrong."



The B1G Story: The Miracle of March 8th recounts 2017 @umichbball's emotional and unprecedented @bigten tourney title run.



📺 2/24 on @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/AVaJUfHIrC — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 10, 2026

2027 four-star small forward Demarcus Henry — the No. 14 overall prospect in the country according to the Rivals Industry Ranking — is hearing quite a bit from Michigan, along with BYU, Ohio State, Louisville, Tennessee, UCLA, LSU and Southern California.

2027 Top-20 prospect DeMarcus Henry is having a big time season for @AZCompass_Prep.



The 6-foot-8 wing told @LeagueRDY he’s been hearing the most from Louisville, BYU, USC, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, UCLA and LSU right now.



#18 overall in the @SCNext 60. pic.twitter.com/n74uuZPBLm — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) February 10, 2026

Michigan is in the MLB The Show 26 video game as part of the Road to the Show mode.

Michigan is in the next mlb the show. Baseball School. pic.twitter.com/uI7IxX0Fvo — Barstool UofM (@BarstoolUofM) February 10, 2026

A look at Michigan and other teams at the top in Quad 1 record:

College hoops teams with the best Quad 1 records so far this season:



– Michigan: 8-0

– Saint Louis: 2-0

– Youngstown St: 1-0

– Arizona: 8-1

– Duke: 10-2

– Gonzaga: 4-1

– Houston: 7-2

– Iowa St: 5-2

– UConn: 5-2

– Nebraska: 5-2 — Scott Bell (@sbell021) February 10, 2026

Some highlights of former Michigan Wolverines in the NFL.

Super Bowl champions, Pro Bowl appearances, and plenty of memorable highlights from our Wolverines in the NFL this season! #ProBlue | NFL+ https://t.co/8YFKbq2uUy pic.twitter.com/w7pAuSlymp — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 10, 2026

The Wolverines are the No. 1 overall seed in Andy Katz’s latest bracketology projection.

🚨 NEW BRACKET PREDICTION 🚨



No changes to the 1-line in @TheAndyKatz's latest predictions, but Michigan moves to the No. 1 overall seed 👀 pic.twitter.com/jZD4COVF4U — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 10, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“It’s just his proven track record and how he is as a coach and the guys that can go to bat for him. Who knows if they’re going to go to bat for him now, but you get my point, right? He is an electric recruiter that doesn’t do anything fancy. He just connects, and the guys love him, and you get in the film room with that guy, and the results speak for itself. Recruits are hooked.”

— UteNation.com writer Alex Markham on U-M offensive line coach Jim Harding as a recruiter

Headlines Of The Day

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Utah reporter breaks down new Michigan staff’s recruiting chops

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan recruiting board reset: Quarterback

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Kyle Whittingham embracing NIL, all other advantages at Michigan in already proving skeptics wrong

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Breaking down Michigan football’s EDGE room: Where will the pass rush come from in 2026?

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Power ranking Michigan’s 2026 transfer portal additions