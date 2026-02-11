Newsstand: Documentary on 2017 Michigan team plane crash coming Feb. 24
‘The Miracle of March 8’ — a documentary on the Michigan men’s basketball team’s plane crash ahead of the 2017 Big Ten Tournament — will be out on Feb. 24 on Big Ten Networi.
2027 four-star small forward Demarcus Henry — the No. 14 overall prospect in the country according to the Rivals Industry Ranking — is hearing quite a bit from Michigan, along with BYU, Ohio State, Louisville, Tennessee, UCLA, LSU and Southern California.
Michigan is in the MLB The Show 26 video game as part of the Road to the Show mode.
A look at Michigan and other teams at the top in Quad 1 record:
Some highlights of former Michigan Wolverines in the NFL.
The Wolverines are the No. 1 overall seed in Andy Katz’s latest bracketology projection.
“It’s just his proven track record and how he is as a coach and the guys that can go to bat for him. Who knows if they’re going to go to bat for him now, but you get my point, right? He is an electric recruiter that doesn’t do anything fancy. He just connects, and the guys love him, and you get in the film room with that guy, and the results speak for itself. Recruits are hooked.”
— UteNation.com writer Alex Markham on U-M offensive line coach Jim Harding as a recruiter
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Utah reporter breaks down new Michigan staff’s recruiting chops
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan recruiting board reset: Quarterback
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Kyle Whittingham embracing NIL, all other advantages at Michigan in already proving skeptics wrong
• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Breaking down Michigan football’s EDGE room: Where will the pass rush come from in 2026?
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Power ranking Michigan’s 2026 transfer portal additions