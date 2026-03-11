Michigan basketball assistant Justin Joyner expected to be hired as Oregon State head coach

Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball assistant coach Justin Joyner is expected to be hired by Oregon State to fill its vacant head coaching position, according On3’s Joe Tipton.

Joyner has been on head coach Dusty May’s staff both seasons in Ann Arbor. Prior to Michigan, he spent 8 seasons at St. Mary’s in a variety of roles from Director of Basketball Operations (2017-18) to Assistant Coach (2018-22) and Associate Head Coach (2022-24).

Joyner is expected to remain with the program through the postseason before heading to Corvallis.

“I could go on for the next three or four hours just talking about those guys,” May said about his staff on Monday. “Just like our players, that’s our staff’s superpower as well. To see how well they work together, we work together, how we support each other, how we live in our strengths.

“We bring our own unique thing to the table and then try to improve our weaknesses, but it’s very similar to our players. They’re all overqualified for the position they’re in. They’re all probably underpaid market value for what they bring and they’ve all outperformed their contracts as well.

“They very deserving of the success we’re having and whatever’s next for them is well earned and they’ve been awesome. You could go down the line, ask our players, ask their families. There’s constant feedback, there’s daily improvement, there’s a real investment in developing human potential in our program.”

Joyner and Mike Boynton Jr. were both recently named potential head coach candidates to watch by CBS Sports. Both have been instrumental in the team’s 29-2 regular season and its Big Ten title by four games.

Next up for the Wolverines is the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago, where May and his staff will look to defend its title from last year and add another one to this year’s trophy case. Tipoff for the first game is set for 12 p.m. ET on Friday.