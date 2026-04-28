Michigan basketball: Brandon McCoy, Lincoln Cosby officially announced

Michigan basketball signed four players in the early signing period in Quinn Costello, Joseph Hartman, Marcus Molller, and Malachi Brown … today, they announced McDonald’s All-American guard Brandon McCoy and forward Lincoln Cosby, with more on the way.

McCoy, a consensus five-star prospect and No. 11 overall in the Rivals.com consensus, is ranked among the nation’s top 20 players in the Class of 2026. An elite slasher whose jump shot continues to improve, he’s the number one combo guard in the nation out of Bellflower (Cali.) Sierra Canyon. Cosby suffered a knee injury and will redshirt his first year out of Montverde (Fla.) Academy.

“Brandon and Lincoln are two outstanding additions to our program,” head coach Dusty May said in a release. “Brandon is an explosive scorer and competitor who impacts the game on both ends of the floor. Lincoln has tremendous size, versatility and upside, and we’re excited about his long-term future. Both fit the culture and vision we’re building at Michigan.”

McCoy helped lead Sierra Canyon to a 30-1 record and the 2026 CIF-SS Open Division title while averaging 19.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game. He earned 2026 California All-State Player of the Year honors and was selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic.

“Brandon is a special talent and someone who has the ability to impact the game in so many ways. He has a special feel for the game and competitiveness that really stands out,” May said. “He can score at all three levels, create for others, and make winning plays on both ends of the floor. What stands out most is his approach to the game and his desire to keep getting better.”

McCoy also helped USA Basketball win three gold medals at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship, FIBA U17 World Cup, and FIBA U19 World Cup. He also competed in the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit, helping Team USA defeat the World Team in overtime.

Cosby, recovering from ACL surgery, is a consensus four-star prospect and top-50 recruit who reclassified from the Class of 2027 into the 2026 class before committing to Michigan in February. A lengthy, athletic wing, he developed at Overtime Elite before transferring to Montverde Academy.

“Lincoln has great size, athleticism and versatility, and he impacts the game in a lot of ways. He can defend multiple positions, rebound, run the floor, and make plays with the ball in his hands,” May said. “We’re excited to support him through his rehab process and help him come back even stronger.”

Cosby played five games at Montverde during the 2025-26 season before suffering a season-ending ACL injury. Prior to that, he was at Overtime Elite, where he became the youngest player ever to sign with the league. During the summer of 2025, he averaged 17.4 points with 444 Athletics on the Puma Pro16 circuit.

Watch for more signees in the days to come.