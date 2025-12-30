Michigan basketball breezes past McNeese in non-conference finale

ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Wolverines closed out their non-conference slate with a 112-71 win over McNeese to move to 12-0 on the season before turning the page to 2026 and Big Ten play.

Sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. led the Wolverines with a career-high-tying 23 points and 11 rebounds, while 5 other players scored in double figures.

The Wolverines are back in game action Friday night against USC at home at 7 p.m. with Peacock carrying the streaming-exclusive broadcast. Here is the recap of Monday night’s events at Crisler Center.

First half

Junior center Aday Mara won the opening tip to get things underway in Ann Arbor. Michigan got out to an 11-2 lead at the first stoppage, fueled by a 7-0 run out of the game thanks to buckets from sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr., graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg and a triple from graduate guard Nimari Burnett in the first 58 seconds of game action. Its lead would get pushed out to 11-2 at the 17:05 mark, forcing a McNeese timeout. It would lead 13-5 at the under-16 media timeout (15:55).

Michigan extended its lead to 24-12 by the under-12 timeout with 11:41 to go, using its stifling defense as fuel early on, holding the Cowboys to 5 of their first 17 shot attempts from the floor. Conversely, U-M rushed out to its lead due to a 76.9% mark shooting the basketball. McNeese called its second timeout of the game at the 9:19 mark with Michigan’s lead up to 31-16. By the under-8 timeout with exactly 8 minutes remaining, the Wolverines had a game-high advantage of 35-18.

Michigan pushed its lead to 38-18 before a 5-0 run from McNeese, which got the deficit back to within 15 points with 6:11 remaining in the half. Mara killed the run with a jumper at the 5:42 mark, stifling the run and helping the Wolverines put themselves in total control. Mara missed a pair of free throws after a flagrant-1 foul called on McNeese, and head coach Bill Armstrong was run up for a technical for disagreeing. After a Gayle free throw make, Michigan’s lead was back out to 41-23. U-M would hold a 46-25 advantage at the final media timeout with 3:34 remaining in the first half.

Michigan would end the half on an 18-4 run, and head into the locker room up 60-29 over the visiting Cowboys

Second half

Mara got the scoring started for the Wolverines in the first minute of the half on a putback from Mara, and a dunk from Johnson capped off a 6-0 run that forced a McNeese timeout 1:32 into the half. That run would eventually get out to 16-0 in favor of Michigan, who took a 47-point lead at the 16:49 mark up 76-29. McNeese would get a point back on a free throw make, and trim the deficit to 46 points by the time the under-16 media timeout hit at 15:45. At the under-12 timeout, Michigan would lead 86-37.

Michigan would begin to go deeper into its bench with 9 minutes left, subbing freshman wing Winters Grady into the game. The Wolverines would push their lead to 96-45 with 7:42 to play. By the time the final media timeout hit at 3:20, Michigan would hold a 107-60 advantage, bolstered by a few baskets – including a lob – to freshman center Malick Kordel.

By the time the clocks hit zero, the Wolverines walked off the floor with a 112-71 victory, its 6th performance of 100-plus points this season and 5th in their last 6 games.

