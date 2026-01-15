Michigan basketball downs Washington to move to 15-1

The Michigan Wolverines beat Washington on Wednesday night in Seattle by a score of 82-72, moving to 15-1 on the season and 5-1 in Big Ten play. It was the first of a two-game road trip out to the West Coast for the No. 4 team in the country.

Michigan was led in the game with 50 points from its starting frontcourt of junior center Aday Mara (20 points, sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. (16 points, 16 rebounds) and graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg (14 points, 7 rebounds).

Here is the recap from Wednesday night’s happenings in Seattle.

First half

Both teams would come out of the gates sluggish with Washington scoring the first three points of the game on a Hannes Steinbach three-point play 30 seconds into the game. Michigan jumped ahead on a pair of baskets from Aday Mara and Roddy Gayle Jr. between 17:27 and 16:19. At the first media timeout with 15:48 to go, the Wolverines would hold a 4-3 advantage with the teams combining for 3-for-16 from the field.

Eventually, Michigan pushed the run out to a 12-0 advantage, thanks to scoring efforts from Gayle, Morez Johnson Jr. and a pair of Mara layups. U-M led 12-3 at the 13:13 mark. Washington put together a 4-0 spurt before the under-12 media timeout, cutting the Michigan lead to 12-7 with 11:31 to go in the half.

Freshman guard Trey McKenney broke a three-point scoring drought between the two teams with a make with 10:28 left, stretching the Michigan lead out to 14-9. Less than a minute later, Will Tschetter hit U-M’s second three-pointer of the evening, followed by a layup make at 8:41. The Wolverines led 22-11 at the under-8 media timeout (7:48). After swapping basketballs at 7:42 and 7:33, Washington cut the lead to 24-16 with a three-pointer with 6:13 to go.

Michigan answered with a 6-2 run over the next few minutes, pushing the lead up to 12 at 30-18 wuth 4:34 to go. Washington punched back with a 5-0 run, trimming the lead back down to single digits at 30-23 (3:43). That kicked off a run for Yaxel Lendeborg, who scored 7 points in a row for the Wolverines – a triple and two other buckets – to push U-M’s lead to 37-26 with 1:49 to go. Quimari Peterson hit a three with 1:11 to go to trim the U-M lead to 8, followed by a pair of LJ Cason free throws (57 seconds left) for Michigan and Washington split pair of foul shots with 32 seconds left. When the clock sounded on the half, Michigan led 39-30.

Michigan 39, Washington 30

Second half

Michigan maintained its 9-point lead through the first three minutes of the half, leading 46-37 after a three-pointer from Burnett. Washington punched back witha 4-0 run to trim the U-M lead to 46-41 before the Wolverines ripped off a 5-0 run on a triple by Lendeborg and a paint make from Mara. The Wolverines held a 51-41 advantage with 14:54 to go. oer the next 1:14 of game time, the Wolverines and Huskies split two buckets apiece to help U-M keep a 10-point lead at 55-45 with 13:40 left.

At the under-12 media timeout with 11:26 to go, Michigan would hold a 61-54 lead. The Huskies would eventually cut the deficit to 6 twice overt he next few minutes at 8:20 and 6:57, respectively. Up 69-63, Michigan went on a 7-0 run to extend its lead to 13 at 76-63 with 4:23 to go. It would go up by 15 with 3:09 to go on a behind-the-back pass from Mara to Johnson (80-65). The Huskies would outscore Michigan 7-2 the rest of the way, but Michigan walked out of Seattle with an 82-72 victory.

FINAL: Michigan 82, Washington 72

Final Michigan at Washington box score