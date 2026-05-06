Newsstand: Former Michigan standout Duncan Robinson a catalyst in Detroit Pistons win
Tweets Of The Day
Former Michigan sharpshooter Duncan Robinson was a catalyst for the Detroit Pistons in a 111-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in game one of the Eastern Conference semifinal series Tuesday evening in Detroit. Robinson put up 19 points, 2 assists and 2 steals in 28 minutes. He made 5 of his 8 three-point attempts, drilling the most triples of any player in the game.
Robinson had a fourth-quarter dust up with Cleveland guard James Harden. After finishing an and-one at the rim, Robinson brushed shoulders with Harden, who shoved him. Both players received technical fouls.
Michigan has had at least one tight end selected in four-consecutive NFL Drafts.
Michigan sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood was recently training alongside Cincinnati Bengals starter Joe Burrow, the former No. 1 overall draft pick in 2020.
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Rediscovering the love
Players pay May back with title
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Inevitability becomes reality
How Michigan built a champion
- 3Hot
Commemorative book
Preorder national title special edition!
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Five takeaways
What Michigan did to UConn
- 5
Reaction show
Sayfie breaks down title win
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Quote Of The Day
“I’ve known some of those guys on that staff, and I’ve had some buddies that coached on the staff when they were with Utah, and the way they handle things and do things is great.” — Napoleon Sykes Jr., the high school coach of Alabama tight end commit Colt Lumpris, who’s considering Michigan
Headlines Of The Day
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan continues push for Alabama TE commit Colt Lumpris, shakes up OV slate
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: Momentum building at WR, EDGE and elsewhere
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Brandon McCoy Michigan’s highest-ranked recruit of Rivals era, Wolverines finish with No. 2 class in Big Ten
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan football podcast, The Balas and Skene show — talking O-line with guest Jon Jansen
• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan RB room reset: Savion Hiter more than ready for role alongside Jordan Marshall