Dusty May reveals biggest 'question mark' for Michigan's roster

Michigan Wolverines basketball has its team on campus for the 2026-27 season, with players working out and helping with head coach Dusty May‘s summer camps. The roster features nine newcomers — three transfers and six freshmen.

There’s a little bit of everything — key contributors from last year, up-and-coming returners, proven transfers with more upside than they’ve shown and injured players looking to come back healthy and make an impact.

Michigan won at such a level last season it was behind the eight-ball in roster building for the following year — a trade-off that’s more than worth it. The transfer portal opened less than an hour after the Wolverines captured the national championship with a 69-63 victory over UConn, but Michigan still did well in college basketball’s version of free agency. Just three days after the portal opened, former Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella committed. In the next few weeks, the Wolverines added two other portal big man in Moustapha Thiam (Cincinnati) and Jalen Reed (LSU).

“It’s being decisive, and also have a clear gauge of what the market is going to be,” May said of navigating the calendar on an interview with Field of 68. “We’ve been fortunate, we haven’t had to pay full market rate for a lot of our guys because they wanted to play with other good players. They’ve all taken a sacrifice. Now, they’ve done very, very well, and I’m not crying wolf.

“Even you’ve got to gauge what the market is, you’ve got to offer something fair and you’ve got to feel like you have an opportunity that no one else has for them and the situation that’s best for them.

“We were very decisive with J.P. We took a little bit longer with Moustapha. And then Jalen Reed is a guy we think once he gets healthy is going to really complement those guys.”

A lot of the players with experience are transfers, but Michigan’s backcourt features senior Elliot Cadeau, the lone returning starter, and sophomore Trey McKenney, who averaged 9.9 points per game off the bench last year.

“Other than that, we went pretty young, because we had Trey and Elliot back, and we have a few guys in the program like [redshirt sophomore forward] Oscar Goodman and [redshirt freshman guard/forward] Ricky Liburd and some of those guys that we felt great about. We went a lot younger than I think teams would’ve typically in our situation with the resources and branding that we have right now.

“But we like our young guys. [Five-star guard] Brandon McCoy and [four-star forward] Quinn Costello, these guys are McDonald’s All-Americans. [Four-star guard] Joseph Hartman is a good player. And then there are a couple of unsung guys in that group that I think will surprise people in time. But we’ll let all that play out.”

There are some concerns, of course, as there are every season, including a year ago prior to Michigan’s national championship run. May laid out his questions about this year’s group.

“Proven depth,” May said. “I think depth is as important now as ever in college basketball, especially with the tempo we play at.

“Just looking at our season last year, there were a lot of games that our sixth, seventh, eighth men won for us. They took the game over, and that was the difference in maybe winning 37 versus 30 games or 37 versus 27 — that’s how important our bench was and our depth was.

“Right now, we don’t have the proven, established depth. Now, I believe in our guys and I think we’ll get there, but that’s probably the biggest question mark in my mind.

“And then are we going to have the competitive stamina to take the shots that we’re going to take this year, starting the year as the returning national champion, as all the things that go with that as far as the sell outs, the t-shirts, the big game on everyone’s schedule? Can we have that competitive spirit for that amount of time and have that type of stamina? That’s a lot easier said than done.”

Dusty May discusses L.J. Cason, Jalen Reed, Lincoln Cosby

Junior guard L.J. Cason, Reed and freshman forward Lincoln Cosby are all working back from serious injuries. Reed said earlier this offseason he hopes to be close to taking the floor for games toward the beginning of the season. It may be much later in the year for Cason, though his initial plan of redshirting in 2026-27 may change if and when the NCAA passes the “five-for-five” eligibility rule in which he wouldn’t lose a year of competition by playing.

“Essentially, if the five-for-five goes into play and he’s going to lose the year regardless … He’ll be back practicing probably in November,” May said of Cason. “He’s doing really well, he’s strong. That would give him a couple months to practice. We’ll bring him back extremely slow, whatever’s best for him.

“If [the NCAA doesn’t pass the rule and] he can preserve the year, then we would just probably hold him out. I don’t want to speak for him. He’s going to have a lot of say in that.

“And then Lincoln Cosby is someone we feel great about in the future that is also battling an injury. Jalen is ahead of schedule, as well.”

There’s a silver lining in everything, and May often finds it. Michigan will have to juggle some moving parts throughout the season, but the different injury recovery timelines could allow young players to get some valuable experience that will help down the road.

“We also think it’s a real unique opportunity where we have this group of veterans and then we have several young players and guys that were injured, we could play these young guys in meaningful, tough games early on, and we may take some lumps because of our youthfulness, but they’ll get great experience and we think our roster will be deeper and better long term because of it,” May noted.