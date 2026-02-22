Michigan basketball loses non-conference battle with Duke, 68-63

WASHINGTON D.C. — Michigan Wolverines basketball took its second loss of the season, falling 68-63 to Duke in front of 20,537 fans at Capital One Arena Saturday night. Michigan is now 25-2 overall and still 15-1 in Big Ten play, in the driver’s seat for a conference championship.

Here’s a recap of how the game unfolded.

First half

Michigan graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg led the Wolverines out of the gate, scoring 7 of the Wolverines’ next 9 points after junior center Aday Mara started things off with a lob dunk off of a feed from junior guard Elliot Cadeau. Lendeborg had a pair of and-ones and made 1 of the 2 free throws.

At the under-16 media timeout, Mara, Michigan sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. and Duke freshman forward Cameron Boozer — the odds-on favorite to win the Wooden Award — all had 1 personal foul. Mara went to the bench with 17:28 on the clock, replaced by senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr., who had a deflection and steal that led to a Lendeborg layup in transition. Duke led 12-11 at the 15:46 media break, highlighted by a pair of threes — one from elite shooter Isaiah Evans and the other by athletic wing Dame Sarr.

Mara picked up his second personal foul at the 13:46, as he blocked a shot by Boozer, who made both free throws. The Wolverines’ 7-foot-3 big man went to the bench at that point.

Michigan built a 19-14 lead with a Lendeborg bucket, before Duke went on a 5-0 surge. Foster hit his second three-pointer go put the Blue Devils up 22-21 at the 12:23 mark. Sophomore guard L.J. Cason assisted on the aforementioned Lendeborg two-pointer, and he hit a three earlier to make it 17-12, adding a spark off the bench.

The Maize and Blue went on a scoring drought of over three minutes, with Duke going on an extended 12-4 push, before a Lendeborg three equaled the score at 24-24. He had air-balled a triple from a similar spot on the previous possession. Duke scored a layup with Boozer at the 8:03 mark to tie the game at 26-26, which was the score at the 7:08 media timeout.

Mara was trusted to reenter the game with two fouls, but he picked up his third just ahead of the media timeout, going for a rebound. Giving Johnson a break minutes later, Michigan went small with Lendeborg and graduate forward Will Tschetter down low. Tschetter allowed a bucket and picked up a foul, in a tough spot against Duke’s bigs.

Michigan trailed 27-26 but was led by a Johnson dunk and a pair of Cason layups — the second of which on a possession that looked like it was going nowhere — to pull ahead 32-29. That was the score at the 3:11 media timeout.

Duke scored the final 6 points of the half, after Michigan held a 33-29 advantage following a made free throw from Lendeborg, who recorded 16 first-half points to lead all scorers. Freshman guard Trey McKenney fouled Ngongba 80 feet from the basket with 0.8 seconds on the clock, and he made both free throws to put the Blue Devils up 35-33 at the break.

Second half

Michigan started the half without Mara, who had 3 fouls, with Gayle replacing him. Ngongba (1 FT) and Sarr (layup) extended Duke’s edge to 38-33. Lendeborg got Michigan on the board with a pair of free throws (38-35).

Michigan trailed 41-35 following an Evans three, but Johnson got the Wolverines a much-needed bucket — this one his sixth three-pointer of the season — to make it a 41-38 Duke edge, hte score at the 15:57 media timeout. Mara checked back in after that timeout.

Mara made an immediate impact with a contested two along baseline to cut the deficit to 41-40, scoring over Boozer. The Blue Devils got out to their largest lead at 47-42 after an and-one from Boozer. Michigan appealed for a hook-and-hold down by that margin at the 12:11 mark but didn’t get the call.

Duke got out to its largest lead on a floater from Nikolas Khamenia at the 9:33 mark, putting the Blue Devils up 51-44. But Michigan clawed back by drawing some fouls, including the fourth personal on Boozer at the 8:42 mark; he went to the bench. The Wolverines were down 53-48 following a pair of made foul shots from Johnson.

Michigan went on a long scoring drought, and eventually Duke started to get going offensively, up 57-49. However, Michigan went on a 7-0 run to make it a one-point game at the under-four media timeout. Lendeborg drilled a three from the right wing off a feed from Cadeau on a second-chance opportunity on a wild play. Johnson thought he got fouled going up for a dunk, but there was no whistle. Some players stopped thinking he got the call, because the crowd was so raucous. Prior to that triple, Michigan had made only 1 of its last 15 three-point tries. Duke was on a 2:27 scoring drought at that juncture, still playing without Boozer, but he checked back in following the media break.

Evans finished a dunk on a lob out of the timeout (59-56), and Boozer extended the lead to 61-56 with two free throws at the 2:30 mark. Mara answered gong toward the rim (61-58). Boozer hit a three, left wide open as Michigan was scrambling in rotation defensively, to make it 64-58, before Cadeau answered with a three of his own in a similar situation (64-61) with a minute-and-a-half to go.

Boozer took a late-clock shot in the middle of the lane over Johnson, and Mara came over to block it, but it was ruled a goaltending and upheld upon review, putting Duke ahead 66-61 with 1:01 remaining.

Cadeau was fouled on a shot on the other end, making both free throws to trim the deficit (66-63). The Wolverines couldn’t secure the rebound, though, with Ngongba grabbing an offensive board with 24 seconds to go. Evans was fouled with 14.6 seconds left and made the front end of the one-and-one (and the back end), putting Duke up 68-63.

Burnett missed a three on the other end, anad Duke closed out the win with a rebound and push up the floor, the final 68-63.

Michigan vs. Duke box score