Michigan basketball finishes undefeated on road, grits through Iowa

The Michigan Wolverines closed their regular-season road slate with a 71-68 victory at Iowa on Thursday night, improving their record to 28-2 and 18-1 in Big Ten play. The victory also moved the program to 11-0 on the road this season.

Michigan is the first team since the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers to finish a Big Ten season undefeated on the road.

Another dominant frontcourt performance headlined the win. Both Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr. finished the game with 16 points apiece, while center Aday Mara had 14 of his own. Point guard Elliot Cadeau was U-M’s only other double-digit scorer with 11 points, 9 of which came at the free throw line.

It was the team’s first game since last Friday night’s win at Illinois, which clinched the outright Big Ten regular-season championship. It was also the first since the season-ending injury to guard L.J. Cason.

Here’s the recap of Thursday night’s game in Iowa City.

First half

Yaxel Lendeborg started the scoring for Michigan with a three-pointer 14 seconds in, but Iowa landed the first punch with a 7-0 run between 18:12 and 16:49 before an Aday Mara dunk brought the game to 7-5, Iowa. The Hawkeyes would take as much as a 6-point lead in the first half, thanks to three layups from Cam Manyawu, who hit one at the 13:29 mark to put his team up 13-7.

Michigan answered with a 7-0 run of its own on a pair of layups from Roddy Gayle Jr. and a triple from Trey McKenney, going ahead 14-13 at the 10:05 mark. Iowa would take the lead back a few times at 9:44 and 8:11, earning a 17-16 advantage. Michigan rattled off a 5-0 run on a pair of Elliot Cadeau free throws and a Morez Johnson Jr. three-pointer to go up 21-17 with 6:45 left in the half.

Iowa tied the game at 21-all with 5:03 to go on a layup from Tate Sage, but another 5-0 Wolverine burst followed on two more Cadeau free throws and a Nimari Burnett three-pointer with 3:37 to go up 26-21. Sage hit a three to cut the lead to two, but Lendeborg stretched it back to four with a layup at 2:06 (28-24, U-M). Iowa star Bennet Stirtz hit two threes in the final 1:03 of the half to give Iowa a 30-28 lead, but Mara got to the bucket before time expired to tie the game at 30 heading into the locker room.

The story of the first half was 12 turnovers from the Wolverines, compared to only 2 for the Hawkeyes.

HALFTIME: Michigan 30, Iowa 30

Second half

Lendeborg started the scoring in the second half just as he did in the first with a layup 12 seconds in. It would kick off a 12-5 start to the half for the Wolverines, who took a 42-35 lead at the 16:07 mark after Johnson’s second made three of the night. Manyawu answered with a layup, then Johnson hit a free throw before Iowa made another run.

The Hawkeyes swung back with a 9-0 run between the 14:55 and 12:25 mark, taking a 3-point lead at 46-43. A 9-2 run put the Wolverines back up by 4 at 52-48 with 9:29 to go. Sage ended the run with a layup before another big run by the Wolverines, ripping off a 16-5 advantage over the next few minutes to take a game-high 10-point lead at 63-53 with 6:14 remaining.

Like most of the night, one run was responded to by another. Iowa trimmed the deficit down to 63-60 with 3:53 to go after a 7-0 run, which was ended by Cadeau splitting a pair of free throws. Tavion Banks hit a pair of free throws with 2:41 to go, then Manyawu tied the game on a dunk with 1:57 to go at 64-all.

Michigan used a pair of Mara baskets and a Lendeborg free throw to take a 68-66 lead with 43 seconds remaining. Lendeborg outscored the Hawkeyes 3-2 at the free-throw line down the stretch to help the Wolverines secure a 71-68 victory.

FINAL: Michigan 71, Iowa 68

Final Michigan at Iowa box score, stats