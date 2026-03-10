Michigan basketball frosh update: Ricky Liburd ascending, Malick Kordel learning

Michigan coach Dusty May has proven he has an eye for talent, both experienced and younger. He took Florida Atlantic to a Final Four by building a roster, and now he’s won two titles in two years at U-M.

But he’s not just doing it with the elite blue chippers. Putting a team together requires finding some under the radar talent, and he took a chance on a couple projects in Ricky Liburd and Malick Kordel. Both have made an impact on the Michigan scout team this year.

“Those guys, they’re great teammates; they’re great guys,” May said. “They’ve grown a lot, and we take for granted them going [against the starters]. Malick, for example, sometimes it’s like, ‘man, he’s got to do this better and this better,’ and then you look out there and he’s playing against ‘Rez [junior forward Morez Johnson].

“So, that opportunity to go against those guys every single day has been great for him. He’s different, but he could be a real effective player in this league. Like I said, much different than Aday Mara and Morez as far as skillset and where he is at this phase of the game, but he’s improved a lot. He has a chance to be a really good player. He’s just so new to the game.”

Keep in mind, Kordel was a handball player until six years ago or so, so he still has a lot to learn.

As for Liburd, a former three-star small forward (6-6, 180) out of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Sagemont Prep … he’s making huge progress for the Michigan Big Ten champs.

“Ricky’s taken as big a jump as anyone in my recent memory in half a calendar year or whatever. He’s been awesome,” May said. “The scout team’s been great for him. Each week, the staff does an unbelievable job of basically like they’re actors. ‘Okay, you’re going to play this part.’

“Now you’re in a rom-com. Now you’re in a comedy. Now you’re in a horror film, and he’s been able to adapt to every role. So, it allows them to make mistakes and grow, and we think a lot of growth is through failure in the summer for trying to get a guy to move down a position like a 2-1 or a 3-2.”

It’s put them in positions and let them fail over and over, to learn and grow and figure out solutions from that failure, he added.

“He’s been great,” May said. “He’s got a personality similar to Morez’s where it’s business. It’s serious. He’s literal. He’s taking in every word the staff tells him and trying to do the best he can, and he’s been great.”

We’ll see how soon they contribute, but it seems clear they’re on their way.