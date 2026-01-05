Newsstand: Michigan basketball has a 6.4% chance of going undefeated

The Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team sits at 13-0 heading into the meat and potatoes of the season and heads into the first full week of January waiting to find out if, finally, it will be voted as the No. 1 team in the AP Poll when it comes out on Monday afternoon.

For now, the AP’s No. 2 team will settle for the casual dominance it has displayed with margins of victory of 30, 41, 52, 18, 28, 41, 40, 30, 40 and 25 in its last 10 games, respectively. Head coach Dusty May has never seen anything like it before, but knows it can go away quickly.

“No, this is a heater,” May said on Friday night “All glory is fleeting. … We have to be about getting healthy tomorrow and in our preparation [for Penn State].”

On KenPom, the foremost analytics site in college basketball, Michigan is currently the second-highest rated team ever since the site started tracking data in 1997. Only 1999’s Duke squad surpasses them, and the group also has a larger-than-you-think chance of finishing off the regular season with a 31-0 record at 6.4%.

It is not betting that Michigan does that, projecting a 29-2 (18-2 in Big Ten) campaign. But U-M does not have less than a 90% chance of victory in any of its games before a Jan. 30 trip to Michigan State.

Things are day-to-day and week-to-week, but the casually dominant Wolverines could make history if they keep up their winning ways. Next up is a trip to Penn State on Tuesday night, set for a 7 p.m. ET tip on Fox Sports 1.

Tweets of the day

Michigan’s early enrollees moved to campus this weekend!



QB Brady Smigiel, WR Jaylen Pile and OL Marky Walbridge are rooming together this year.



More updates from move-in weekend: https://t.co/wNzZ08Wsmm pic.twitter.com/6f0wQIBjcW — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) January 4, 2026

A very interesting development that could result in a much needed boost for Michigan's wide receiver room. The latest here… #GoBlue. https://t.co/woKdayk7xe pic.twitter.com/84moJOLhq0 — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) January 4, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“From Uganda to America, with a full heart, I’m officially medically retiring from football. This game has shaped me, but now it’s time to focus on my true purpose on this earth full time. I’ll be finishing my degree at the University of Michigan. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey. The best is still ahead.”

– Michigan Wolverines linebacker and captain Ernest Hausmann retires from football, ending NFL Draft talk

Headlines of the day

Portal Insider: A veteran QB on the radar, very interesting WR note…

Michigan football transfer portal: Why the slow start, who’s gone and which targets matter most

Rating the sting factor of 16 Michigan football transfer portal departures: Cole Sullivan, Jake Guarnera, Zeke Berry, more

Top 100 transfer portal OL ‘expecting to’ visit Michigan

Portal Insider: New transfer portal WR target emerges for Michigan…