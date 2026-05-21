Michigan basketball's Morez Johnson Jr. moves into top-15 in latest NBA mock draft

Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball forward Morez Johnson Jr. decided to keep his name in the 2026 NBA Draft process, and it seems the decision will pay off as his stock continues to rise.

Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports has Johnson as a top-15 pick after staying in the draft after a stellar NBA combine. Often described as one of the mentality setters for the national champions, averaging 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Wolverines this year.

In his scenario, the Michigan forward heads to the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 14 overall selection.

“Johnson was one of the biggest winners of the combine, measuring bigger than expected with massive length, well-rounded athleticism, and simultaneously reaffirming the shooting gains we saw this year,” Finkelstein wrote. “Combine that with his rugged physicality and lateral mobility, and the versatile two-way role he played at Michigan should be extremely translatable to a Hornets team that is looking to solidify its frontline.”

It would still make Johnson the lowest-drafted player from Michigan’s frontline last season. The highest is Aday Mara, who comes off the board with the No. 11 pick to the Golden State Warriors. The elite rim-protecting center and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the champs.

“Mara has real momentum in the draft process and could be off the board before this,” Finklestein said. “At 7-foot-3 (without shoes), he’s a giant, even by NBA standards, and a tremendous rim protector. He’s also got sneaky mobility, good hands, real passing ability, and provides vertical spacing. With Steve Kerr returning next season, the Warriors’ style of play will be staying largely the same, and Mara’s facilitating ability fits that.”

Yaxel Lendeborg, the biggest star of this season’s championship run, averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season en route to a Big Ten Player of the Year nod and All-American praise. He heads to the Oklahoma City Thunder in this mock scenario.

“It would almost be unfair if Lendeborg slid to the Thunder here,” Finklestein said. “He is one of the more versatile two-way players, and specifically defenders, in the draft. At 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-3+ wingspan, he often guarded opposing point guards this year, is an excellent passer, and an improved shooter who made 37% of his threes. Like Mara, though, he’s another one who may not make it this late into the lottery.”

This year’s NBA Draft is set for June 23-24 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, over two nights, splitting the first and second rounds.