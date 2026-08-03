Michigan basketball officially adds Dylan Murphy to assistant coaching staff

Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball head coach Mike Boynton Jr. has made another addition to his staff in Ann Arbor, announcing former NBA G League Osceola Magic head coach Dylan Murphy to his staff.

Murphy spent the last 8 years with the Orlando Magic organization, moving up the ranks from basketball operations analyst to assistant coach to head coach with the organization’s G League affiliate.

“Dylan has earned tremendous respect throughout basketball because of the way he develops players and builds relationships,” Boynton in the school release. “He brings valuable experience from both the NBA and G League, and his ability to combine teaching, analytics and communication will have an immediate impact on our program. Just as importantly, he shares our values and our vision for what Michigan basketball should be.”

Murphy spent the last 3 years leading Osceola, earning 3 straight Eastern Conference No. 1 seeds and NBA G League Coach of the Month honors in March 2025. He also coached Orlando’s 2024 Summer League team. During his tenure, he helped develop 2024 G LEague MVP Mc McClung and helped multiple players earn All-NBA G League honors and Next Up Game selections, while 9 players received NBA call-ups. Before his time there, he spent 5 seasons with the Magic, 3 as an assistant coach under Steve Clifford and Jamahl Mosley, and 2 as a basketball operations analyst focused on scouting and game prep.

Murphy got his start in professional coaching with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the NBA Development League from the 2013-16 seasons.

Murphy is the second assistant coaching hire that Boynton has made since being named the full-time coach last month, along with former Brown head coach Mike Martin. Assistants Kyle Church and Akeem Miskdeen have also remained on his staff as holdovers from the Dusty May era.

This story is developing.