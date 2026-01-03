The Wolverine Basketball Show: Michigan frustrates USC, notches another casual 30-point win

On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball Show, Clayton Sayfie reacts to Michigan’s 96-66 win over USC Friday night at Crisler Center to improve to 13-0 overall and 3-0 in Big Ten play heading into Tuesday’s game at Penn State.

Sayfie broke down the context surrounding Michigan’s win.

“Wolverines take down No. 24 USC on Friday night at Crisler Center to improve to 3-0 in the Big Ten,” Sayfie said. “As we resume Big Ten play and head down the stretch here for the next two-plus months, it’s going to be a lot of fun. A lot of Big Ten games. Wolverines stay undefeated on the season in a game where they didn’t empty the bench until under the three-minute mark, and that almost felt late for a Michigan team. But they’re casually scoring 49 in the first half. They casually win by 30 points in a game where you didn’t feel like they played that well and they had some injuries.

“Yaxel Lendeborg was limping around, and then eventually came out and then went to the locker room, was evaluated, asked to come back in, according to Dusty May, and ends up starting the second half. Nimari Burnett, in the second half, takes a spill, goes to the locker room, comes out with a bandage over I believe it was the left side of his face, left eye area, and did not return in the game. He was 0-for-4 from three. Michigan has plenty of other options, and really you look at the minutes per game, Trey McKenney — I know some of it is garbage time because they don’t have a lot of deep reserves — but he’s playing more minutes per game than Nimari Burnett. I think you continue to start Nimari, but Michigan has options at that type of role. They win going away here in a game where they didn’t have their fastball and they had a couple injuries. One of the best players in the country, Yaxel Lendeborg, limited in the game, eventually they decided to just kind of shut him down. I think it was the right move. A bruised calf for him. And Nimari Burnett, obviously, much less severe.”