The Wolverine Basketball Show: Reacting to Michigan's win over Oregon, 2-0 West Coast trip

On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball Show, Clayton Sayfie reacts to Michigan’s 81-71 win over Oregon Saturday in Eugene to advance to 16-1 overall and 6-1 in Big Ten play.

Watch this episode in the video embed at the top of the screen or on our YouTube channel. Listen in the embed below or search ‘The Wolverine’ wherever you get your podcasts.

The Wolverine Podcast is available on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and more!