WATCH: Dusty May on dirty MSU plays, Michigan win in East Lansing, Penn State and more

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May met with the media Monday morning coming off his team’s win over Michigan State on Friday and ahead of Thursday’s clash with Penn State. Watch May’s entire press conference in the player at the top of the screen.

Key quotes from Michigan head coach Dusty May

• May’s opening statement: “We’re very proud of the way we responded to a very challenging, tough week. Over the midway point — we just passed the midway point — of the Big Ten season, so we have a lot of work to do. But we’re excited to get back after it and solve some puzzles that we have and get a little bit better.”

• On Michigan’s win over MSU: “Yeah, that one just felt different. Obviously, we were disappointed in the way we performed last year. And so, we’re never really too high or too low when there’s something to be learned from each example. We felt like we learned a lot from both of those games — the first being that we can’t make it more than 40 minutes of good basketball. There has to be poise and composure and stamina and guys ready to go the distance and fight all the way until the end. And the other thing was our personnel last year. We didn’t have enough dawg to win the league. We had some, and I love our guys last year, but we just didn’t have enough dawg. So, we were able to solve that issue in recruiting. We were close. We just didn’t have enough. And sometimes it’s just being a year older. I think our staff did a great job of being intentional about fixing the things that needed to be fixed, instead of just hoping that things change or go away. But, yeah, we learned from all of our tough experiences last year. But, to be honest, this year we expected to win. We like our team a lot. We think there’s great substance. I know people outside of our tribe will call our guys these derogatory names — “mercenaries” or whatnot. We have a group of guys that love playing with each other. They appreciate Michigan. And when you see how connected they are, I don’t know how you would, I guess, classify them as guys playing just for money, when they all sacrificed a great deal of money to do what they’re doing together. We have a long way to go, but very, very happy with being in position to compete at the midway point.”

• On MSU guard Jeremy Fears Jr. tripping Yaxel Lendeborg: “Appeared [to trip him]? I mean, it wasn’t an illusion. I think there were several plays that were very dangerous, and I am incredibly proud of our guys for the responses they had to some of those situations. Incredibly proud of their self-control, their restraint and their impulse control. I’ll leave it at that. But they’re not isolated incidents. The film is there. Forty minutes of it. It’s not hard to find, it’s not hard to find.”