WATCH: Dusty May, Michigan players break down loss to Wisconsin

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May, graduate guard Nimari Burnett and junior guard Elliot Cadeau met with the media following a 91-88 loss to Wisconsin Saturday at Crisler Center.

Junior guard Elliot Cadeau

Graduate guard Nimari Burnett

Key quotes from Michigan coach Dusty May

• May’s opening statement after Michigan’s loss: “I want to create our fans. They created a heck of a home court environment. They brought the energy, the enthusiasm. Also want to give Wisconsin credit. They came in here, and they took a punch early, they responded, and went in at halftime with some positive momentum and came out in the second half and knocked us on our heels a little bit. They exposed some things with our plan, with our team, that we thought were going to be issues this year. We just didn’t think we would see so many of them on the same night. But they made plays. Our plan, our coaching, our playing wasn’t up to our standards, but in reality, it’s been four games since we’ve played really well. To be honest, the only thing I’m disappointed in was when we started competing at a high, high level, it looked different than the other 25 or 30 minutes of the game. And we can’t be a team — with what we’re playing for — that has two different levels of intensity, of relentlessness, and that’s what happened today. I don’t want to take anything away from Wisconsin. They came in here and they did it. They took it.”

• On when he saw Michigan’s change in intensity, and Roddy Gayle Jr.’s impact on the defensive end: “Yeah, I thought Roddy played inspired defensive basketball. As far as the momentum, we had a 14-point lead. We went in for a timeout. We came out, they had the ball and Blackwell bangs in a three, and I don’t remember what happened at the other end. He got another clean three. I thought that changed the complexion of the game, and from that point on, they controlled tempo. I thought they kind of scrapped their continuity motion and ran the clock down, got to a high ball screen or a matchup and took advantage of it. We’ve got to find some more solutions on the fly when things aren’t working. But, yeah, that’s what happened from my perspective.”