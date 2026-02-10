Michigan basketball recruiting: Lincoln Cosby commits as 2026 class member
The Michigan Wolverines have landed a commitment from Montverde Academy (FL) forward Lincoln Cosby, a top recruit who has classified from the 2027 class to the 2026 cycle.
The commitment was first reported by ESPN’s Paul Biancardi and confirmed via On3’s Joe Tipton.
He was ranked as the No. 9 recruit in the country in the 2027 cycle before reclassifying. Currently, the Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 22 overall player, No. 7 small forward and third-ranked player in the state of Florida.
Cosby averaged 15.2 points per game on the Pro16 circuit last summer and joins the program as another versatile forward for Dusty May and staff to mold towards the future.
Top 10
- 1
'Mercenaries'
Dusty May fires back
- 2
'Dangerous'
Dusty May on Fears tripping, other plays
- 3
Ndi Etta
Embracing sibling competition
- 4
AP poll
Michigan basketball moves up
- 5
B1G power rankings
Michigan on top, Illinois rises, MSU falls
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“How they utilize their big, skilled forwards with versatility … I felt like I saw myself playing and producing in that type of system,” Cosby said after his commitment, via Jeff Borzello.
Cosby is the fifth member of May’s 2026 class at Michigan, joining McDonald’s All-American forward Quinn Costello (No. 40 overall), guard Joseph Hartman (No. 87), guard Malachi Brown (No. 194) and center Marcus Moller (unranked). The other four are all signed with the program. Moller’s status is currently up in the air as he deals with treatment for testicular cancer.