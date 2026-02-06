Michigan basketball routs Penn State for win No. 21, 7th by 40 or more

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines ran Penn State out of Crisler Center on Thursday night, drubbing the Nittany Lions by a score of 110-69 to move to 11-1 in Big Ten play and 21-1 on the season.

It is Michigan’s seventh win by 40 or more points this year, a Big Ten record. It’s 21-1 start is also the best in program history.

The Wolverines were led by a career-high 31 points from graduate guard Nimari Burnett, who went 7-for-10 from three-point range on the night. Three other players scored in double figures with Morez Johnson Jr., Trey McKenney and LJ Cason scoring 12 points apiece.

Here is the recap from Thursday night’s win in Ann Arbor.

First half

Michigan won the opening tipoff with junior center Aday Mara tapping it to graduate guard Nimari Burnett to start the game. Freddie Dilione scored the first bucket of the game for the Nittany Lions, but the Wolverines responded with a blitz from there. From the 18:45 mark through 12:41, U-M responded with a 15-0 run that was kicked off by a three-pointer from Burnett and capped by an LJ Cason layup, helping the Wolverines out to a 15-2 lead. Penn State would cut into the deficit a bit over the next few minutes, trailing 21-10 with 10:36 to go after a Justin Houser layup.

The Wolverines would push their lead up to 16 points at 26-10 after a 5-0 run on a Cason layup, a pair of Trey McKenney free throws and Mara splitting at the line with 8:50 left in the half. U-M kept tacking onto its lead with a 31-12 advantage at the 7:22 mark, eventually pushing its advantage out to 41-16 after a 6-0 run between 5:40 and 4:21. The teams would go back and forth over the next batch of trips down the floor with Kayden Mingo bringing the score to 46-22 in favor of the Wolverines.

Michigan put its foot on the pedal to end the half, using a 10-2 run, capped off by a McKenney triple, to take a 32-point lead into the Crisler Center locker room at 56-24.

HALFTIME: Michigan 56, Penn State 24

Second half

Just like the first half, Dilione started things off with a bucket, and U-M responded with another run, this time a 7-0 spurt to extend the lead to 63-26 with 18:10 left in the game. PSU and U-M treaded water over the next few minutes before another 5-0 run from Michigan on a layup from Morez Johnson Jr. and another Burnett triple, pushing the lead up to 41 points at 73-32 with 15:27 to go.

Michigan’s advantage would stay between 38 and 41 points over the next 6 minutes or before a dunk from redshirt freshman forward Oscar Goodman extended the lead to 43 at 89-46 with 8:40 to go. Mingo split a pair of free throws before a 4-0 burst from the Wolverines on layups from Elliot Cadeau and Goodman, pushing the advantage to 93-47 with 7:40 left. PSU used a 9-2 run to trim the deficit down to 39 points at 95-56 with 5:02 to go.

Over the final four-plus minutes of game action, Cason split a pair of free throws for the Wolverines, answered by a triple by Dilione with 3:55 to go. Tschetter hit a pair of threes at 3:23 and 2:45, respectively, while freshman center Malick Kordel had a pair of dunks and Cason hit a triple to round out the U-M scoring effort. When the clocks hit zero in Ann Arbor, Michigan walked out with a 110-60 drubbing.

FINAL: Michigan 110, Penn State 69

Final Michigan vs. Penn State box score