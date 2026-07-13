Michigan basketball set to hire Mike Brown as assistant under Mike Boynton Jr.

Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball head coach Mike Boynton Jr. has made his first staff addition, hiring Brown head coach Mike Martin as an assistant coach. The Field Of 68’s Jeff Goodman was the first to report the move.

Martin heads to Ann Arbor after spending the last 14 years coaching in the Ivy League at Brown, where he took the job in 2012 at age 29. He was the Ivy League’s Coach of the Year in 2019 and amassed a 171-202 record over 14 seasons.

The Bears just barely missed the NCAA Tournament in 2024, losing to Yale and future Wolverine Danny Wolf 62-61.

Before Martin’s time as head coach, he started his career as an assistant at Brown from 2005-06 before a 6-year stint at Penn as an assistant coach.

Martin joins the staff as one of the five allotted assistant coaches on Boynton’s staff. Kyle Church and Akeem Miskdeen remain, meaning there are still two slots to fill ahead of the season. Former assistant Drew Williamson has left the program to take a position with Dusty May’s Dallas Mavericks in the NBA.

Boynton was officially named Michigan’s head coach on July 10, agreeing to a 2-year contract with the school. The Wolverines have what is perceived to be a top-10 roster heading into next seaason coming off a national championship in 2025-26.

This story is developing.