Michigan basketball surrenders 54-second half points to Wisconsin, suffering first loss of season

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines basketball suffered its first loss of the 2025-26 season, falling to Wisconsin, 91-88 Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center. Michigan held a 14-point lead in the first half, but it was trimmed to one at the break, and the Badgers led the majority of the second stanza.

Here’s a recap of how the game unfolded.

First half

Michigan junior center Aday Mara came out on fire, with 5 of the team’s 8 points, including a dunk on the first play of the game, off a great pass from graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg. The Wolverines came out clicking on offense, including on the boards with three offensive rebounds in the first four minutes, leading to 5 second-chance points. Michigan led 13-6 at the under-16 media timeout. Wisconsin’s guards, John Blackwell and Nick Boyd, each had 3 points.

Michigan rolled early on, with sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. posting up Boyd and dunking over him, and then having a chase-down block soon thereafter. Freshman guard Trey McKenney checked in and, after air-balling his first three-point attempt, got to the foul line for 2 makes and hit a three from the right wing off a feed from sophomore guard L.J. Cason to put the Wolverines up 18-10.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard called a timeout after a three on Michigan’s next possession, with senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr. driving baseline and finding Lendeborg for the triple at the top of the key. The Wolverines led 21-10 at the 12:49 mark, standing 3-of-6 from three-point distance.

Wisconsin sliced the Michigan lead to six points, 23-15, with 11 minutes to go, but the Wolverines separated with a 10-2 run, paced by 4 points from Johnson, who was 3-for-3 shooting from the field at that point. Michigan was up 31-17 at the 7:20 media timeout, holding Wisconsin to 32 percent shooting from the field with only 2 threes on 9 tries.

Blackwell nailed back-to-back triples out of the timeout, trimming Michigan’s advantage to 31-23, and a three from Aleksas Bieliauskas triple cut it to 35-31 at the 4:10 mark, putting game pressure on Michigan. Johnson splashed a three from the left wing — his fourth of the year — to put Michigan up 38-31 with 3:53 to go. Lendeborg checked out at the 4:44 mark with his second foul, and junior point guard Elliot Cadeau was also on the bench with a pair of personals.

Michigan ended the half on a 3:53 scoring drought, and Wisconsin took advantage, with six-straight points at the end of the stanza, all from Boyd. His floater in the lane made it a one-point game — Michigan up 38-37 at the 1:20 mark.

The Wolverines turned the ball over 3 times in the final three minutes, and Cason also got stripped going up for a layup in transition that led to a Wisconsin bucket on the break.

Michigan was clinging to a 38-37 advantage at halftime, shooting 45 percent from the field to Wisconsin’s 39 but being plagued by foul trouble (Cadeau, Lendeborg) and turnovers (8).

Second half

Mara made a layup to start off the hat, before Wisconsin hit back-to-back threes (Bieliauskas, big man Nolan Winter) to take a 43-40 lead — its first of the game. Graduate guard Nimari Burnett drove baseline, was fouled and made both free throws, but Bieliauskas hit threes on Wisconsin’s next two possessions (Cadeau tripled in between) and the Badgers held a 49-45 edge at the 17:48 mark.

Michigan started mixing up defenses — switching everything, full-court pressure and 2-3 zone — and Wisconsin scored against all of them. After Bieliauskas’ four threes, Boyd scored 6 in a row for Wisconsin, Michigan having trouble stopping him, too. Cadeau kept the Wolverines afloat in the meantime, with 8 in a row for the Maize and Blue. Wisconsin held a 59-55 lead at the 15:26 media timeout.

Wisconsin wound up making 8 of 9 threes in the ridiculous shooting stretch, , going up 65-60 at the 14:05 mark thanks to another one from Winter. But Cadeau hit a pair at the line and a triple to tiee the game at 65-65.

Wisconsin led 70-69 at the 11:01 media timeout, following a layup from Cadeau, who had 19 points in the first nine minutes of the second half.

Michigan went up 73-70, but Blackwell (and-one) and Boyd (drive and reverse layup with his dominant left hand) but the Badgers up 75-73 at the 7:57 mark. Cadeau reentered the game after the break, after three minutes on the bench for a breather before the stretch run. Johnson was shooting free throws coming out, and he made both to tie the game 75-75.

The two teams traded blows, and Cadeau found Gayle in the left corner for a triple to put Michigan ahead 84-83. Wisconsin answered, however, with a layup from Blackwell and three from Andrew Rohde — the Badgers’ 15th three-pointer of the game. Wisconsin led 88-84 at the media timeout with two minutes remaining, as Michigan was on a 2:08 scoring drought with missed open threes from Burnett and Gayle, and a turnover from Cadeau looking to duck the ball in to Johnson.

Out of the timeout, Braeden Carrington missed the front end of a one-and-one, giving Michigan new life. But the Wolverines didn’t get a good look, with Cadeau misfiring on a deep three from the left wing with 9 seconds left on the shot clock and Wisconsin securing the defensive board.

Blackwell missed a front-end of a one-and-one with 1:24 remaining, however, and Gayle came down and had a strong drive for two. Michigan called timeout with 1:11 to go, down two points (88-86). After a stop, Gayle drove in, missed a layup and saw Mara follow it up with a tip-in that was called goaltending (stood upon review).

Wisconsin had the ball up 88-86 with 35.2 seconds to go, and after calling timeout due to a trap in the back court, tried a long inbound pass down the floor. Carrington came away with it, in addition to a foul to Cadeau that was questionable. He made both free throws in a one-and-one situation to put Wisconsin up four points, 90-86, with 32.3 seconds to go. Michigan advanced the ball into the front court and called timeout at 27.6.

After missing two shots, Lendeborg was fouled going up for the rebound on a second Burnett missed triple — and he knocked through both free throws to make it 90-88 with 15.6 seconds. The Wolverines fouled Carrington at the 9.6-second mark, wasting some time. Carrington made one of two (91-88), giving Michigan a chance. The Wolverines dialed up Gayle for a three where he tried to draw a foul, and it bounced off the iron. Wisconsin came out with the hard-fought win, 91-88.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin box score