Michigan basketball survives road scare at Northwestern, takes two-game Big Ten lead

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines held off a furious effort from Northwestern to win a 87-75 contest in Evanston, moving to 23-1 on the year and 13-1 in Big Ten play, taking a full two-game lead on the rest of the conference.

The Wolverines faced their largest deficit of the season, trailing Northwestern by as many as 16 points in the second half before a furious comeback effort and a 41-13 run to jump ahead by double digits late.

Michigan was led by a career-high scoring effort from sophomore guard LJ Cason, who scored 18 points off the bench. Graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Here is the recap of a wild night against the Wildcats.

First half

Michigan rattled off the first 5 points of the game on an Elliot Cadeau three-pointer and an Aday Mara dunk 80 seconds into the ballgame, taking a 5-0 lead at the 18:40 mark. Northwestern went on an 8-0 run from there and held an 8-5 lead with 17:37 to go. Michigan struck back with the next five on a dunk from Morez Johnson Jr. and another triple from Cadeau, grabbing its lead back at 10-8 with 16:24 to go.

Northwestern would go on a 7-0 run in response, pushing its advantage out to 15-10 with 15:19 to go after briefly trailing. A three-point play from Yaxel Lendeborg trimmed the Wildcat lead down to 15-13 before a Jayden Reid jumped pushed them back ahead 4 (17-13) with 14:48 to go. LJ Cason scored a pair of buckets for the Wolverines within 12 seconds of each other, tying the game at 17-all with 14:22 to go.

Northwestern continued its spurtability in the first half, rattling off its largest run of the night on a 12-0 blast to take a 29-17 lead with 10:05 to go. Michigan was able to chip into it on a lob to Lendeborg and a triple from Nimari Burnett with 8:18 remaining, but the Wildcats would hold onto their double-digit advantage at the under-8 timeout with a 33-22 lead.

Michigan was able to claw back into the game and trim the deficit to 6 points at 37-31 and 40-34 with 1:56 remaining, but the Wildcats would score the next 4 points and Cason would split a pair of free throws. Heading into the locker room, Northwestern would hold a 9-point advantage at 44-35.

HALFTIME: Northwestern 44, Michigan 35

Second half

Northwestern started the half by stretching its lead back out to double digits with a 4-0 run to go up 48-35 a little over a minute into the half. Burnett got it back to within 10 at 48-38 with 18:32 to go. At the 17:17 mark, U-M got the deficit back down to single digits after an and-1 for Mara that brought the score to 50-41.

Northwestern stretched its lead out to a game-high 16 points over the next two and a half minutes, using an 8-1 run to pull ahead 58-42 with 14:22 remaining. Michigan scored the next 5 points to trim the score back down to 11 at 58-47 with 12:49 to go. At the under-12 media timeout, the Wildcats would hold onto their 11-point lead at 60-49 (11:56).

The bucket scored by Cason before the media timeout kicked off an 11-0 run for the Wolverines, who would climb back to within 2 points at 60-58 with 9:38 to go. Following a flagrant foul by Mara, the Wildcats would rattle off the next 4 points, stretching their lead back out to 6 at 64-58. A 10-3 Michigan run would ensue, fueled by triples from Cason and McKenney to take their first lead since 10-8 at 68-67 with 7:14 to go.

Reed hit a jumper for Northwestern at 6:39 that would give them the lead back at 69-68. Michigan punched right back with another scoring run, this time with 7 points in a row to jump ahead 75-69 with 4:43 to go. Tyler Kropp cut it back to 4 in favor of the Wolverines before another 8-0 run from Michigan stretched the lead to double digits at 83-71 with 2:01 to go.

The two programs traded 4-0 runs to end the game with Michigan scoring last, and walking out of Evanston with an 87-75 win.

FINAL: Michigan 87, Northwestern 75

Michigan at Northwestern final box score, stats