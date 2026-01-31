Michigan basketball takes down Spartans in top-10 win, first in East Lansing since 2018

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The third-ranked Michigan Wolverines (20-1, 10-1 Big Ten) took down No. 7 Michigan State (19-3, 9-2 Big Ten) on Friday night on the road by a score of 83-71, their first win in their in-state rival’s building since the 2017-18 season.

U-M was led by graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who had 26 points and 12 rebounds in the victory. Junior point guard Elliot Cadeau had 17 points and 6 assists.

Michigan led 42-26 at halftime, but the Spartans made a furious comeback and eventually took the lead with 7:27 to go at 57-55. U-M held off the storm and grabbed its second top 10 win in as many days after a 75-72 win over No. 5 Nebraska on Tuesday.

Here is the recap from Friday night’s happenings at the Jack Breslin Student Event Center.

First half

Michigan won the opening tip, but after a few empty possessions for both teams, Aday Mara got the scoring started on a layup 63 seconds into the game. Lendeborg hit a triple at the 16:46 mark after an Elliot Cadeau jumper, helping the Wolverines out to a 7-2 lead at the under-16 media timeout (15:48). U-M held its lead through the next two media timeouts, jumping out to a 10-2 lead after a Cadeau triple, answered by a Jaxson Kohler three at the 14:37 mark to cut the lead to 10-5. Michigan would score the next five points on a split pair of free throws from Lendeborg and a pair of Mara baskets, leading 15-5 at the 12:30 mark.

Michigan would push its lead out to 20-7 at the 8:52 mark on the clock, followed by a 6-0 Michigan State run that cut the lead down to 7 at 20-13. After a pair of free throws from Jeremy Fears Jr. at the 4:50 mark, the Spartans cut the lead down to 5 points at 24-19 in favor of the Wolverines.

U-M reponded again with a run of its own, thanks to another triple from Cadeau and a jumper from Trey McKenney at the 3:30 mark, pushing the lead back up to double digits at 29-19. Fears got it back down to 8 after a pair of free throw makes, which would be the last time MSU was that close in the first half.

A Lendeborg offensive foul under the basket was overturned and ruled a hook-and-hold on the Spartans, giving him a pair of free throws with 2:29 to go. He hit both, and then scored a layup on the inbound pass a second later and hit an and-1 free throw, pushing U-M’s lead up to 34-21 with 2:28 to go. McKenney hit a triple 26 seconds later, capping off an 8-0 run and giving the Wolverines a 37-21 lead with 2:02 remaining. U-M eventually got its lead up to 18 points twice toward the end of the half, but MSU star Coen Carr dunked at the buzzer to cut the deficit to 42-26 heading into the locker room.

HALFTIME: Michigan 42, MSU 26

Second half

The start of the half was one that Michigan would have liked to forget. Nursing a 16-point lead coming out of the locker room, the Spartans put together a 6-0 run to cut the lead down to 42-22 in favor of the Wolverines. U-M answered with four quick points, but then the Spartans punched back with a 9-0 spurt to cut the lead to 46-41 with 15:07 to go when the first media timeout hit. U-M turned the ball over four times in its first several possessions of the half after committing only 4 turnovers in the first half.

McKenney halted the run with a mid-range jumper at 14:55 to push the lead back up to 48-41. The Spartans would respond with a 4-0 run on a pair of Kohler buckets to trim the lead to 48-45 with 13:11 to go. After a pair of Cadeau free throws at 12:43, U-M’s lead would be back up to 5 at 50-45.

Jordan Scott went on a personal 5-0 run for the Spartans in the scoring column, sandwiched by a Lendeborg jumper that trimmed the lead to 52-50 Wolverines with 10:42 to go. LJ Cason hit a three-pointer to push the U-M lead back up to 5 at 55-50 at 9:33, but a 5-0 run and triple from Kohler at 7:57 tied the ballgame at 55 apiece. Fears gave the Spartans their first lead of the half on a layup at 7:27, answered 8 seconds later by a pair of Lendeborg free throw makes. Scott added a layup to put MSU back up by a basket (6:55) before a Tschetter triple gave U-M a 60-59 lead with 6:39 remaining.

Michigan pushed its lead back to 3 points after a pair of Johnson free throw makes, matched at 4:51 by a pair from Kohler. U-M responded with a 7-2 run, headlined by another triple from Cadeau to go up 69-63 with 3:08 to go. The Spartans got to within four 20 seconds later on a pair of Fears free throws, but that would be as close as it got the rest of the way.

Michigan flexed its spurtability down the stretch with a 6-0 run to take a 75-65 lead with 1:07 to go. U-M rode it out with MSU fouling down the stretch, hitting their free throws and walking out of the Breslin Center with an 83-71 victory.

FINAL: Michigan 83, Michigan State 71

Michigan at Michigan State box score, final stats