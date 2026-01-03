Michigan basketball takes down USC in first ranked showdown of 2026

ANN ARBOR – The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines moved to 13-0 (3-0 Big Ten) on the season with a 96-66 win over No. 24 USC to kick off the 2026 slate of games at Crisler Center.

Michigan was led by a dominant performance from sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr., who finished with a career-high 29 points and 6 rebounds on the night. Senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr. and graduate forward Will Tschetter added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

It was another blowout win for the Wolverines, who jumped out to an 11-0 run in the first 6.5 minutes and never looked back. Michigan returns to game action on Tuesday with a road tilt at Penn State.

Here is the full recap of Friday night’s happenings from The House That Cazzie Built.

First half

Michigan won the opening tip to get things rolling in Ann Arbor. After winning the opening tip, junior center Aday Mara got the scoring started with a layup 19 seconds into the game, followed by a Yaxel Lendeborg dunk 58 seconds in to take a 4-0 lead. The defensive intensity held up through the under-16 media timeout (15:47) with Michigan leading 7-0. In the first four-plus minutes of game action, USC had more turnovers (6) than shot attempts (3).

The Wolverines would jump out to an 11-0 lead at the 13:29 mark before the Trojans were able to get on the board for the first time, thanks to an Ezra Ausar layup and free throw make after being fouled at the 12:41 mark. Michigan would hang onto its lead through the under-12 media timeout, leading 15-10 with 10:45 to go in the half.

By the time the under-8 timeout rolled around, Michigan held a 23-13 lead. Eventually, USC would cut the lead to 6 points at 25-19 with 5:15 to go before the Wolverines ripped off an 18-7 run, taking a 43-26 lead over the Trojans with 1:25 to go in the half. USC cut the lead to 12 at 43-31, but the Wolverines ended the half on a 6-0 run to head into the locker room up 49-31 at the half.

Michigan 49, USC 31

Second half

Michigan continued to build on its lead in the second half, leading 55-32 at the 16:45 mark while graduate guard Nimari Burnett was helped off the floor with a head injury. At the under-12 timeout, the Wolverines still held a lopsided advantage at 66-42 with 11:48 to play.

By the 7:26 mark, Michigan’s lead was up to 78-49 despite a 5-for-23 mark from three, along with Burnett and Lendeborg out for the second half, dealing with ailments. Lendeborg was seen in the second half working on his calf with a resistance band on the bench. The Trojans would rattle off a 4-0 run on four foul shots to trim the deficit to 78-53 with 6:24 to go before the run was halted by a triple from graduate forward Will Tschetter, pushing Michigan ahead 81-53 (6:10). At the final media timeout with 3:22 to go, Michigan was up 86-60.

Michigan would begin to empty its bench after the media timeout, with some of the Crisler Crowd heading for the exits to beat the cold amid the warmth of another blowout victory. Head coach Dusty May would call a timeout with 1:57 to go up 88-62.

Once the dust settled and the clock ran out, it was Michigan who left Crisler as victors, grabbing a 96-66 victory.

FINAL: Michigan 96, USC 66

Final Michigan vs. USC box score